Interstate 90, Exit 59 Westbound On-Ramp Temporary Closure Scheduled in Rapid City

For Immediate Release: Friday, April 7, 2023

Contacts: Brenda Flottmeyer, Project Engineer, 605-394-1638 Ellen Erickson, HDR Engineering,605-791-6115

RAPID CITY, S.D. –The Interstate 90 westbound entrance ramp at exit 59 (North LaCrosse Street) will be closed to all vehicle traffic beginning Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 9 a.m.

Motorists on LaCrosse Street seeking access to westbound I-90 are requested to follow the detour to Mall Drive and onto Haines Avenue to access westbound I-90 at exit 58 at Haines Avenue as an alternate route. Motorists and pedestrians are asked to be aware of construction workers and equipment in the westbound I-90, exit 59 vicinity. This work is part of the of the project to reconstruct the interchange on I-90 at exit 59 (North LaCrosse Street).

The prime contractor on this $17 million project is Complete Contracting of Rapid City, SD. The completion date of this Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI) project is June 2023.

Find complete project information at https://www.i90lacrosseddi.com/.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-