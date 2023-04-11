Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance participating in resource center to assist residents after severe storms

Jefferson City, Mo – Consumer specialists from the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance (DCI) will be on-site at the Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC) in Marble Hill, Missouri, to answer insurance questions and assist residents impacted by last week’s severe storms.

Consumer specialists will be able to assist residents with understanding their insurance policies, the process of filing a claim, and providing insurance company contact information. The specialists will be at the Bollinger County Health Center Safe Room at 107 Highway 51 North in Marble Hill on Wednesday, April 12 from 1 to 7 p.m. and Thursday, April 13 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“If you have questions regarding what your insurance policy covers, we are here to assist," said Chlora Lindley-Myers, Director of the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance and 2023 President of the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). "We have a trained team standing by who can help review policies and assist with claims if needed."

For any insurance questions, Missouri consumers can also call DCI’s Insurance Consumer Hotline at 800-726-7390, or visit insurance.mo.gov/consumers. Individuals with unmet needs should contact United Way 211. Call 2-1-1 for assistance or visit 211helps.org.

For additional resources and information about disaster recovery in Missouri, including general clean-up information, housing assistance, and mental health services, please visit recovery.mo.gov.

DCI is charged with protecting Missouri consumers through oversight of the insurance industry, banks, credit unions, utilities, and various professional licensees operating in the state. For more information about the department, please visit our website at dci.mo.gov.