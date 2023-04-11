There were 2,318 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,265 in the last 365 days.
Tempesta Media’s MSP Bullseye Effect™ Increased Marketing Leads for Raiven by 255%
Michael Marchese, Tempesta Media, LLC
April 11, 2023, 17:42 GMT
Turnkey digital marketing solution exceeded business goals for leads, users and domain authority
MICHIGAN CITY, INDIANA, US , April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Through its managed service, Tempesta Media increased marketing leads for Raiven by 255% over the past two years. Raiven is a leading purchasing platform that helps businesses make smarter sourcing and procurement decisions.
The platform transformed its revenue growth by utilizing Tempesta Media’s Bullseye Effect, which is part of its managed service provider (MSP). The MSP solution drives revenue growth for clients through expert content.
“Tempesta Media’s Bullseye Effect solution is the key to our marketing strategy,” said Brett Knox, CEO of Raiven. “Our revenue has grown by securing more leads in new and innovative ways.”
Tempesta Media’s managed service solution removes the cost of hiring content, influencer, and social media marketing specialists and helps businesses exceed their ROI goals and create timely content.
Over the past two years, Raiven’s digital marketing goals were surpassed by using Tempesta Media Bullseye Effect. Raiven’s increased revenue was driven by:
● marketing leads up 230% in total:
○ direct leads increased by 175%,
○ referral by 125%,
○ organic by 100%
● users up 971%
● domain authority up 3,000%
Tempesta Media’s Managed Service provider (MSP) uses these marketing tactics to achieve its results:
● Prova™ 90-point assessment
● CoreForm™ platform
● a team of subject matter experts
● Simple Social Share™
● influencer marketing
● a team for customer success
“Our Tempesta Media’s Managed Service provider (MSP) through its Bullseye Effect helps marketers leverage organic content for high ROI, lead generation, and revenue, and is tailored for marketing results in financial services, healthcare and technology,” said Michael Marchese, CEO, and Founder of Tempesta Media.
ABOUT TEMPESTA MEDIA
Tempesta Media is the leading performance-based provider of digital marketing solutions that drives revenue. Using our targeted approach to digital marketing, Bullseye Effect ™ , we efficiently maximize results and ROI. Tempesta Media helps businesses become industry leaders. Contact us at Sales@TempestaMedia.com.
ABOUT RAIVEN
Raiven is a leading purchasing, procurement, and supply chain management platform enabling contractors and facility managers to digitally transform their procurement process and obtain significant discounts on their most purchased items. Raiven’s cloud-based procurement platform helps businesses purchase smarter and more efficiently through patent-pending AI algorithms that find in-stock products at the lowest prices. Learn more about Raiven at www.raiven.com and on LinkedIn or Facebook.
