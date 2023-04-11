Mouthguard Market Soars to $369.9 million by 2030, New Study Reveals Size and Share Projections

Mouthguard

The report provides quantitative analysis of the current mouthguard market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size

The global mouthguard market size was valued at $189.4 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $369.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2030. In 2020, the boil and bite mouthguard segment accounted for the highest share in the market. These types of mouthguard are usually made from ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA). This device is thermoplastic rim, which is heated in hot water and then placed in the mouth to be adapted to the teeth by biting down. However, it is often bulky, and does not retain its shape over time.

Increased popularity of sports, namely, basketball, hockey, football, and boxing and the corresponding youth participation in such sports drives the market. Moreover, rise in consumer spending on mouthguard is observed in developed economies such as the U.S. As per the statistics, consumer spending on mouthguard has increased from $66 million to $84 million from 2010 to 2014 in the U.S., which has further supported the mouthguard market growth.

Rise in participation in sports activities, growth in consumer spending on mouthguard, increase in health consciousness among consumers, prominence of national & international sports events are the mouthguard market trends which is likely to foster the growth of mouthguard industry. However, availability of cheap and counterfeit products restrains the market growth. Increase in penetration of online retail is expected to offer lucrative mouthguard market demand over the forecast period.

According to the mouthguard market analysis, the market is segmented on the basis of type, material, sales channel, and region. By type, it is divided into stock mouthguard, boil and bite mouthguard, and custom-fitted mouthguard. On the basis of material, the market is split into vinyl resins, natural rubber, acrylic resins, and polyethylene-polyvinylacetate copolymer. Based on sales channel, the market is segmented into specialty retail stores, multi-retail stores, and online stores & others. The market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on type, the boil and bite mouthguard segment held the major share in the market and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. These types of mouthguard are sold at sporting goods stores, inexpensive and offer a better fit than stock mouthguard.

Based on material, the polyethylene-polyvinylacetate copolymer material segment gain a major traction in the market. The material have an optimal consistency, energy absorption, and strength in order to cushion the traumatic impact.

Based on sales channel, the specialty retail stores segment generated the highest revenue in 2020, since it is a traditional channel for the purchase of sports products, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3%. Online retail stores & others is expected to witness relatively higher growth owing to the extensive penetration of smartphones and tablets, and the increased convenience offered by this channel to choose from a variety of products.

North America accounted for over 38% of the mouthguard market share, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Mouthguard market analysis has been provided for all the four regions covered in the report. Countries analyzed under the North American geographical segment are the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Under Europe, market size and forecast are provided for the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and rest of Europe.

Prevalence of sports culture and high per capita income has led to higher adoption of sports protective equipment such as mouthguard in North America and Western Europe. Countries covered in Asia-Pacific include Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Thailand, Srilanka, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Japan, China, and Australia are the leading markets for mouthguard in the region. LAMEA includes Brazil, Argentina, UAE, Nigeria, South Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA.

The key players profiled in this report include Battle Sports Science, Brain Pad, Inc, Decathlon S.A, MaxxMMA International CO., Limited, Mogo Sport, NIKE, INC, OPRO, Shock Doctor, Sisu Guard, and Venum Predator.

Key Findings Of The Study

By type, the boil and bite mouthguard segment held the highest share, accounting for 45.5% of the global mouthguard market.

Based on material, the polyethylene-polyvinylacetate copolymer segment held the major share of 60.8% of the market.

Region wise, North America held the major share in the market, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

