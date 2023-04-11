Healthy Kids Day 2023 at the YMCA of Metro Chicago Kicks off a Summer of Fun

Rediscover Your Neighborhood Y with a Free Day to Play

CHICAGO, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago is holding its largest one-day, free event of the year — Healthy Kids Day® — on April 29, 2023, and we want everyone to come out and play! On Healthy Kids Day, YMCA of Metro Chicago locations across Chicagoland use sports, games, healthy snacks, and more to encourage kids and families to get active while having fun.

"Play is fundamental to building healthy bodies and healthy minds," said Dorri McWhorter, President & CEO, YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago. "On Healthy Kids Day and every day, the Y engages youth in activities that enrich their lives and reinforce the importance of being active, having fun, and sharing joy with others in their community."

Healthy Kids Day is the Y's national initiative to improve the health and wellbeing of kids and families. For more than 30 years, YMCAs and their communities have hosted free community events aimed to inspire kids and families to keep their minds and bodies active throughout the summer months and beyond.

"Whether it's through youth sports, Day Camp, aquatics, or any of our core community services, at the YMCA of Metro Chicago, we play for fun and we play for progress," said Brandon Davis, Vice President, Brand Engagement. "Healthy Kids Day is a true representation of how the Y and our communities and supporters can inspire change through the power of play."

Joining the YMCA of Metro Chicago for Healthy Kids Day in 2023 are a number of Community Supporters, as well as several key sponsors and partners. This year, we're proud to announce Aetna Better Health® of Illinois and Mercyhealth as Changemaker Sponsors, working to drive meaningful change across Y communities and bolster the Y's capacity to inspire youth to be active while teaching families how to develop routines that support mental and physical health at home.

"Everyone is invited to play at the Y, and we can't wait to see how our community discovers new ways to play at Healthy Kids Day," McWhorter added.

To learn more about Healthy Kids Day or find a YMCA site near you, visit ymcachicago.org/healthykidsday .

About the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago

The YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago is the leader in accessible, inclusive programming for more than 300,000 individuals each year, strengthening community by connecting people to their purpose, potential, and each other. The YMCA of Metro Chicago is evolving to become a 21st-century social enterprise for the region, through an association of 14 centers, 5 overnight camps, and 100 extension sites throughout Chicagoland and the Midwest. Learn more about the Y's locations and our programming at ymcachicago.org.

