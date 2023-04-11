Global Disabled Fitness Platforms Market Report 2023: Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Disabilities is Expected to Propel Growth

DUBLIN, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fitness Platforms for Disabled Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.

The global fitness platforms for disabled market grew from $1.41 billion in 2022 to $1.76 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.4%. The fitness platforms for disabled market is expected to grow to $3.98 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 22.7%.

Major players in the fitness platforms for the disabled market are Apple Inc., Kakana, Adaptive Yoga Live, Champion's Rx, Evolve21, Kym Nonstop, Exercise Buddy, LLC, Special Olympics, Youtube, Hulu LLC, Evolve21, GOFA International, Peloton, GPBR Participacoes Ltda., and Tonal

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

- war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market. Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

The fitness platforms for the disabled market consist of sales of software and associated services. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

A virtual fitness platform for the disabled is an online arena that offers live or on-demand fitness lessons to people with disabilities. The password-protected workout platform is frequently included as part of a subscription package.

North America will be the largest region in the fitness platform market for the disabled in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the fitness platforms market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The main types of platforms covered in the fitness platforms for the disabled market are Android, iOS, and other platforms. The Android platform refers to an open development platform for mobile devices that uses a modified Linux kernel. The various devices include smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices. The applications include exercise and weight loss, diet and nutrition, activity tracking, and other applications.

The growing prevalence of chronic diseases and disabilities is expected to propel the growth of fitness platforms for the disabled market going forward. The prevalence of chronic diseases and disabilities refers to the total number of existing cases of chronic diseases and disabilities in a population at a specific time. Fitness platforms help the chronically ill and disabled population by hosting either live or on-demand fitness classes and providing the user with instructions on exercise, nutritional programs, physical activity, or some other fitness topic.

For instance, according to the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based specialised agency of the United Nations, noncommunicable diseases kill 41 million people each year, equivalent to 71% of all deaths globally, and cardiovascular diseases account for most NCD deaths globally. Over 1 billion people are estimated to be disabled. Therefore, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and disabilities is driving the fitness platforms for the disabled market.

The adoption of artificial intelligence is a key trend gaining popularity in the fitness platform for the disabled market. Many companies operating in the disabled fitness platform market are adopting artificial intelligence to strengthen their position in the market.

For instance, in January 2022, Gofa International, a US-based AI-powered fitness and education technology company operating in the fitness platform for the disabled market, launched GOFA Fitness, a smart exercise app powered by AI technology, GPS, 3D motion tracking technology, and machine learning to provide users with live feedback during workouts and integrates into the smartphone's camera, making it an ideal travel companion for workouts.

The countries covered in the fitness platforms market report covers Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Fitness Platforms for Disabled Market Characteristics

3. Fitness Platforms for Disabled Market Trends And Strategies

4. Fitness Platforms for Disabled Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1 COVID-19 Impact On Fitness Platforms for Disabled Market

4.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Fitness Platforms for Disabled Market

4.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Fitness Platforms for Disabled Market

5. Fitness Platforms for Disabled Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Fitness Platforms for Disabled Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Fitness Platforms for Disabled Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market

6. Fitness Platforms for Disabled Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Fitness Platforms for Disabled Market, Segmentation By Platform, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Android

iOS

Other Platforms

6.2. Global Fitness Platforms for Disabled Market, Segmentation By Device, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Smartphones

Tablets

Wearable Devices

6.3. Global Fitness Platforms for Disabled Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Exercise and Weight Loss

Diet and Nutrition

Activity Tracking

Other Applications

7. Fitness Platforms for Disabled Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Fitness Platforms for Disabled Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Fitness Platforms for Disabled Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c9h0gd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets