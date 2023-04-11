Sendoso Expands Freemium Gifting Following Strong Small and Midsize Business Demand

More than 1000 SMBs leveraged Sendoso Express in three months; Sendoso adds new brands and vendors for greater sending options.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sendoso, the global industry leader in direct marketing automation, today announced the expansion of its free eGifting solution following incredible customer demand. Launched in November 2022, Sendoso Express enables small and midsize businesses a freemium sending option with no contracts, no subscriptions, and no user fee required. Since its launch, more than 1000 businesses have utilized the solution to make an impression, open doors, and provide a personal touch to their communication.

To provide businesses with even more gifting solutions, Sendoso has added select Sendoso Marketplace vendors to the already more than 50 eGifting options, including Amazon, CharityChoice, DoorDash, Instacart, Starbucks, and Uber Eats. Small and midsize companies can now instantly send eGifts to employees, partners, prospects, and others from any Sendoso eGift partner.

"When we introduced Sendoso Express last year, we knew it would have SMB appeal with its ability to deliver on marketing and sales goals without burning through their budget, but even we didn't expect it to be this popular this quickly," said Sendoso CEO Kris Rudeegraap. "So we figured we'd give small and midsize businesses even more of what they want - incredible gifting options from the world's most popular brands, absolutely free."

To use Sendoso Express, businesses simply need to enter a valid corporate email and a credit card for eGift purchases. Whether it's for sending eGifts to employees, partners or prospects, Sendoso Express is now an even better free solution to help attract customers, boost engagement, build company loyalty, improve morale, drive campaign success, and increase event attendance.

Along with new vendors in the platform, Sendoso will soon begin adding local vendors to Sendoso Express as part of its ongoing commitment to highlight small and local merchants, and to encourage clients to support local businesses as part of their gifting strategy.

"Seemingly overnight, Sendoso Express has become the solution of choice for small and medium-size businesses to make meaningful connections quickly and affordably," said Sendoso General Manager Cody Farmer. "Whether it's gift cards from favorites like Amazon and Apple or delicious pick-me-ups from local small merchants like Grove Cookie Company, Sendoso Express is delivering incredible gifts - and even better ROI - for SMBs everywhere."

