G1 Therapeutics to Participate in the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G1 Therapeutics, Inc. GTHX, a commercial-stage oncology company, today announced that G1's Chief Executive Officer Jack Bailey and other members of the Executive Team will participate in a fireside chat during the 22nd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference. The fireside chat will take place on Tuesday April 18th at 1:30 PM EDT.

This meeting is being held virtually; the webcast of the event will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page of http://www.g1therapeutics.com.

About G1 Therapeutics
G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of next generation therapies that improve the lives of those affected by cancer, including the Company's first commercial product, COSELA® (trilaciclib). G1 has a deep clinical pipeline and is executing a development plan evaluating trilaciclib in a variety of solid tumors, including breast, lung, and bladder cancers. G1 Therapeutics is based in Research Triangle Park, N.C. For additional information, please visit www.g1therapeutics.com and follow us on Twitter @G1Therapeutics.

Contacts:
Will Roberts
Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
919-907-1944
wroberts@g1therapeutics.com


