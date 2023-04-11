Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,365 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,317 in the last 365 days.

Cascades to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 11, 2023

KINGSEY FALLS, QC, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Cascades Inc. CAS will release its first quarter 2023 financial results before market open on Thursday, May 11, 2023, and will hold a conference call at 9:00 AM ET to discuss results. The Conference call can be accessed by phone or via the Company's website:

Time:

9:00 am ET


Dial-in number:

1-888-390-0620 / 1-416-764-8651 (international)


Webcast (live and archived):

www.cascades.com, "Investor" section, or

 https://app.webinar.net/1q6k7P95gJ0


Replay:

1-888-390-0541 / 1-416-764-8677 (international)

Access code # 690640 (until June 11, 2023)

About Cascades
Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added packaging, hygiene and recovery solutions. The company employs approximately 10,000 women and men across a network of close to 80 facilities in North America. Driven by its participative management, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous research and development efforts, Cascades continues to provide innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the entire planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cascades-to-release-first-quarter-2023-financial-results-on-may-11-2023-301794693.html

SOURCE Cascades Inc.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/11/c4503.html

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Cascades to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 11, 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more