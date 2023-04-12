Timely NIL Sponsors 63rd Annual Mt. SAC Relays

Timely NIL, a premier name, image, and likeness (NIL) agency for student-athletes, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the 63rd Annual Mt. SAC Relays
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Timely NIL, a premier name, image, and likeness (NIL) Agency for student-athletes, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the 63rd Annual Mt. SAC Relays, a prestigious track and field event in the United States.
The Mt. SAC Relays is a platform for student-athletes to showcase their athletic prowess and gain national recognition. This aligns with Timely NIL's mission to help student-athletes maximize their earning potential and build a strong personal brand.
Last year, following a 7-year hiatus due to the stadium renovation and COVID-19 restrictions, the 62nd edition produced 9 world-leading marks, 9 Mt. SAC Relays records, 8 stadium records, 5 Mt. SAC Relays high school records, 2 NCAA & national records and one U.S. high school record! This year the Mt. SAC Relays presented by NIKE return to the new Hilmer Lodge Stadium.
At Timely NIL, we understand the importance of supporting student-athletes in their athletic pursuits. Our sponsorship of the Mt. SAC Relays is just one way we are working towards this goal. We offer a comprehensive range of NIL management services, including brand building, social media strategy, endorsement opportunities, and asset protection, to help student-athletes achieve success both on and off the field.
Our newest signees to our Munchkin Platform, Branden Johnson age 11, and Marques A. Almajid age 11 will be participating in the Munchkin race at 9:00 AM Saturday, April 15, 2023.
Timely NIL's commitment to student-athletes success is reflected in our sponsorship of the 63rd Annual Mt. SAC Relays. We look forward to seeing the top track and field athletes from across the nation compete at this prestigious event.
Unique amongst NIL Agencies is Timely NIL's three-tiered platforms for assisting student-athletes. Our clients are members of one of the following Platforms: Silver, Gold, and most recently, our Munchkin Platform.
For more information about Timely NIL, please visit our website at www.timelynil.com or contact us at info@timelynil.com.
