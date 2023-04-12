Polls via Twitter show that people worldwide vote for taxing the wealth of the extreme rich

A good future for everyone is much closer than we think!”
— Fonteijn
NETHERLANDS, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- More and more people feel in their gut that something really needs to change in the world. If we keep doing what we're doing, it's not going to work out this way, they feel.
For decades, politicians have failed to solve the major problems in the field of inequality and the environment. These problems seem to extend beyond our national borders.
According to professors Ricchiuti, Piketty and Tobochnik, it is the worldwide extreme concentration of wealth that causes all the problems. If we don't tackle that, all the problems will only get bigger, they say.
The subject of 'wealth tax for the super rich' is increasingly in the news.
Based on the insights of the above professors, Fonteijn conducted twitter polls in seven different countries, started the website 'Super-Rich Tax' and wrote the book 'Extreme wealth should be taxed' in which the insights of above professors are explained as simply as possible.
The polls via Twitter show that there is a global vote to tax the wealth of the extreme rich.
In Britain, 79% are in favour.
In the Netherlands, 73% is in favour.
In Germany, 72% are in favour.
In Spain, 68% are in favour.
In Canada, 68% are in favour.
In Mexico, 59% are in favour.
Even in America, 57% say they support a tax on the wealth of the extreme rich.
According to Fonteijn, a good future for everyone is therefore much closer than we think!
