Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,153 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 414,521 in the last 365 days.

Polls via Twitter show that people worldwide vote for taxing the wealth of the extreme rich

Extreme wealth should be taxed

Extreme wealth should be taxed

A good future for everyone is much closer than we think!”
— Fonteijn
NETHERLANDS, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- More and more people feel in their gut that something really needs to change in the world. If we keep doing what we're doing, it's not going to work out this way, they feel.

For decades, politicians have failed to solve the major problems in the field of inequality and the environment. These problems seem to extend beyond our national borders.

According to professors Ricchiuti, Piketty and Tobochnik, it is the worldwide extreme concentration of wealth that causes all the problems. If we don't tackle that, all the problems will only get bigger, they say.

The subject of 'wealth tax for the super rich' is increasingly in the news.

Based on the insights of the above professors, Fonteijn conducted twitter polls in seven different countries, started the website 'Super-Rich Tax' and wrote the book 'Extreme wealth should be taxed' in which the insights of above professors are explained as simply as possible.

The polls via Twitter show that there is a global vote to tax the wealth of the extreme rich.

In Britain, 79% are in favour.
In the Netherlands, 73% is in favour.
In Germany, 72% are in favour.
In Spain, 68% are in favour.
In Canada, 68% are in favour.
In Mexico, 59% are in favour.
Even in America, 57% say they support a tax on the wealth of the extreme rich.

According to Fonteijn, a good future for everyone is therefore much closer than we think!

Jean-Paul Fonteijn
SuperRichTax
+31 6 30196905
info@superrichtax.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

You just read:

Polls via Twitter show that people worldwide vote for taxing the wealth of the extreme rich

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more