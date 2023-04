Join the Superhero 5K & Family Stroll to Support Jacoby's Shield

Jacoby's Shield logo

Help Jacoby's Shield serve those who are overwhelmed with grief.

Joy multiplies when it is shared among friends, but grief that is shared is divided.” — R.A. Salvatore

COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Calling all superheroes! Grab a cape and join Jacoby's Shield for their annual Superhero 5K Run/Walk & Family Stroll on April 15th at Saluda Shoals Park East. This is a great opportunity to support the bereaved community and show strength and courage.Jacoby's Shield is dedicated to helping people who are grieving by providing the tools and resources to help process emotional pain. Their mission is to equip families with the necessary tools and relational skills needed to walk through grief, and to empower individuals to embrace life again. With the support of this 5K event, Jacoby's Shield will be able to provide more resources and services to those in need.The Superhero 5K will begin at 8:30 am. Come dressed as a superhero character, or create a unique costume! There will be prizes awarded to the best-dressed participants.All proceeds raised from the event will go directly toward supporting the various programs of Jacoby's Shield and its mission to help those overwhelmed with grief. Joy multiplies when it is shared among friends, but grief that is shared is divided.About Jacoby's ShieldJacoby's Shield is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping those struggling with grief. Through the use of brain science, they provide the necessary tools and resources to help process deep emotional pain. For more information about Jacoby's Shield and the Superhero 5K event, visit www.jacobysshield.org/events Race Location:Saluda Shoals Park East6071 Saint Andrews RdColumbia, SC 29212Late RegistrationApril 14 from 3 - 7 pm,The Beacon Church326 St Andrews Rd., Unit AColumbia, SC 29210or on Race day April 15 from 7:15 - 8:15 amSaluda Shoals Park East

Calling SC's Mightiest Superheroes.