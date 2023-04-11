Timely NIL Signs Volleyball Star Torrey Stafford

Timely NIL, a premier name, image, and likeness (NIL) agency for student-athletes has signed Torrey Stafford a highly talented volleyball player
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Timely NIL, a premier name, image, and likeness (NIL) agency for student-athletes, is proud to announce they have signed Torrey Stafford as their newest athlete. Stafford is a highly talented volleyball player who has committed to the University of Pittsburgh.
As part of the partnership, Timely NIL will provide Stafford with a comprehensive range of NIL management services, including brand building, social media strategy, endorsement opportunities, and asset protection. Our team, with over 35 years of experience as business advisors, will work closely with Stafford to help her maximize her earning potential and build a strong personal brand.
Stafford has won multiple awards and accolades at the high school level and is known for her commitment to making a positive impact in her community.
At Timely NIL, we understand the importance of securing the financial future of student-athletes. With our team's extensive experience in the entertainment business field, we offer a range of services to ensure that student-athletes' assets are protected, and their earning potential is maximized.
For more information about Timely NIL, visit www.timelynil.com or contact us at info@timelynil.com.
