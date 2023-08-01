Balport Lock & Safe Expands Its Retail Store and Launches New Website
The retail expansion meets a growing customer need for specialized safes and doors, high-security digital locks, and elegant decorative hardware.COSTA MESA, CA, USA, August 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Balport Lock & Safe has expanded its Costa Mesa store, doubling its total showroom area.
Balport is Orange County's largest retailer of safes and vault doors. The retail expansion meets a growing customer need for specialized safes and doors, high-security digital locking mechanisms, and elegant decorative hardware to enhance home or office cabinets, gates, and windows. Customers can now interact directly with a wide range of high-end products before they buy.
Balport's full-service lock shop offers key duplication, mobile lock repair, and emergency lockout assistance. Safe and vault installation, digital lock upgrades, and hardware enhancements comprise the fastest-growing portion of Balport's business. Walk-ins are always welcome.
A NEW USER-FRIENDLY WEBSITE
Balport's retail upgrade coincides with the launch of a new mobile-friendly website. Customers can expect faster page load speeds, intuitive navigation, and detailed, easy-to-find information about Balport's services and service area. To learn more, please visit https://balportlockandsafes.com/.
ABOUT BALPORT LOCK & SAFE
Balport is one of Orange County, CA's oldest and most trusted lock and safe companies. The locally owned business has operated out of the same storefront since 1984. All technicians are licensed, bonded, insured, and trained to handle any locksmithing emergency.
CORE SERVICES & PRODUCTS
24-hour emergency services
Lock installation & repair
Rekeying
Commercial services
Marine locks & keys
Automotive & motocycle locks & keys
Safe sales & repair
Vault & panic room door sales & installation
Decorative hardware
Multipoint door service & repairs
High-security lock upgrades & retrofitting
