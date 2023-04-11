Superhero in Action: Influencer and Fitness Inspiration Zack Chug Lands In The US To Help and Encourage Others

Zack Chug is the first real-life superhero, inspiring others to be the best versions of themselves

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Instagram fitness inspiration Zack Chug has announced that he is hanging up his recognizable cooking apron and trading it in for some new attire: A superhero suit to encourage his more than 1.5 million followers to be their own superheroes, and to help others along the way.

On April 6, he first hinted at the shift in focus on Instagram, and by April 9, fans got a look of what is ahead with a new trailer posted to his page, featuring him in the suit. His official announcement came earlier today, and it’s safe to say it has fans talking and excited.

Chug, who rose to social media fame for sharing his easy-to-prepare, high-protein, low-calorie meals and workout routines, has made it a goal to give back to his community and fans, which include rapper Ludacris and actor Thor Bjornsson. Among his fan base, Chug has been touted as humble, kind, and encouraging in an industry that can be cut-throat.

In 2020, he made the decision to leave dental school in his third year to instead help people and by 2021, his cooking and fitness page had grown rapidly and became the go-to place for those looking to improve their lives through fitness and nutrition.

“I want my work to be meaningful and this is the best way to do that,” said Chug. “I think a lot of times with social media, it’s about ego and fame, and I think if we all come together as the best versions of ourselves, we can flip that around and make it more about being impactful and lifting each other up. I’m excited to be breaking ground as a first-of-its-kind, real-life Superhero.”

About Zack Chug

Born in the UK, Zack Chug is now on a mission to inspire and encourage others to be the best they can be. The 22-year-old first rose to social media stardom with the debut of his fitness and nutrition page, which amassed more than 1.5 million followers and helped to transform the lives of his followers with easy-to-follow recipes and workouts. To learn more, follow Zack and his journey at @zack.chug on Instagram or visit his website at www.zackchugcookbook.com.