Truthday and Cristiana Dicianu Released Their First Electronic Music Album, "For Real People"

Truthday x Cristiana Dicianu at their album release event in Bucharest, Romania
"For Real People" electronic music album by Truthday x Cristiana Dicianu is out now! Experience this dreamy, uplifting and self-motivational journey!⚡️#NewAlbum
This album is really about connecting with people and expressing our shared experiences through music.”
— Cristiana Dicianu
BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "For Real People" by Truthday and Cristiana Dicianu is a dynamic and diverse electronic music album, consisting of 16 tracks, which combines elements of drum&bass, UK garage, dubstep, techno and melodic house, showcasting the duo's signature sound. The album is a dreamy, uplifting and self-motivational journey which takes the listener through states of happiness, introspection, energy, but also nostalgia, emphasized by Cristiana Dicianu's powerful and emotional voice. The album was produced under their own record label, Cub Sound Records.
“This album is a culmination of years of hard work and dedication and I’m excited to share it with the world. My goal was to take the listener on a journey, both musically and emotionally." said Truthday, who is the producer, composer and mixing & mastering engineer of the album. "I think that me and Cristiana achieved this aim as long as the album inspires and uplifts those who listen to it. I wanted to create something that would resonate with a wide range of listeners, while still staying true to my own creative vision. I'm excited for people to hear it and experience the energy and emotion that went into making it.”
Working together on “For Real People” album was a natural fit for the duo, who share a passion for electronic music and a desire to create music that connects with listeners on a deep level.
“This album is really about connecting with people and expressing our shared experiences through music. I wanted to create music that would inspire and motivate people, while also allowing them to reflect on their own lives and experiences." said Cristiana Dicianu, the singer, composer and lyricist of the songs. "The album is a mix of high-energy songs with introspective and nostalgic vibes shared through the lyrics, which came naturally. Me and Truthday just love to make music and I hope that listeners connect with it in the same way that we did when creating it."
One of the songs, “Highest”, is a standout moment on the album, with its drum&bass influences and powerful voice of Cristiana Dicianu. The accompanying music video is a visual feast, filmed on the highest ridges of the mountains and perfectly capturing the energy and intensity of the track.
For more information about Truthday x Cristiana Dicianu and their music, visit their official website, https://www.cubsound.ro.
With its diverse range of styles and moods, this album is sure to appeal to fans of electronic music and beyond. It is available now on all major streaming platforms, including Bandcamp, and can also be purchased on their website.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Cristiana Dicianu
Cub Sound Records
+40 727 404 336
booking@cubsound.ro