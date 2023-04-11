Submit Release
Celebrate Earth Day with ‘Marsh Madness’ Salt Marsh Tours at DNREC Aquatic Resources Education Center near Smyrna


The salt marsh boardwalk at DNREC’s Aquatic Resources Education Center near Smyrna will host ecological tours Saturday, April 22 in recognition of Earth Day/DNREC photo

 

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control invites the public to celebrate Earth Day 2023 by touring a tidal salt marsh and discovering one of the most amazing ecosystems on earth. DNREC’s Aquatic Resources Education Center will host a special “Marsh Madness” program highlighting the tidal salt marsh at the Tony Florio Woodland Beach Wildlife Area near Smyrna, Del. on Saturday, April 22, from 10 a.m. until noon.

Educators from the Aquatic Resources Education Center, managed by the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife, will lead tours for an up-close view of the tidal salt marsh and aquatic life found there. The salt marsh connects to the Delaware Bay through a network of tidal streams where visitors can watch fiddler crabs on the banks during low tide and sometimes see egrets, herons and other species on the marsh.

Participants are encouraged to dress for the weather and to bring drinking water, sunscreen and insect repellent.

For more information or directions to Aquatic Resources Education Center, visit the DNREC events calendar.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife conserves and manages Delaware’s fish and wildlife and their habitats, and provides fishing, hunting, wildlife viewing and boating access on nearly 68,000 acres of public land owned or managed by the Division of Fish and Wildlife. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, InstagramTwitter or LinkedIn.

