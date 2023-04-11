Read more about GBI Makes Arrest in April 2021 Dawson Motel Shooting Death

Dawson, GA (April 11, 2023) – The GBI and the Dawson Police Department have arrested Camry May, age 28, of Dawson, GA, and charged him with felony murder, aggravated assault, two counts of commission of a felony by a felon with a firearm and eight counts of criminal street gang activity. The arrest is in connection to the death of Ykedria Lowe, age 17, of Albany, GA. May was being held at Hancock State Prison on unrelated charges and was taken and booked into the Terrell County Jail.

On Saturday, April 17, 2021, the GBI was requested by the Dawson Police Department to assist in a death investigation at the Deluxe Inn in Dawson, GA. Dawson Police Department officers responded to a call about a female being shot. The investigation revealed that Lowe was shot several times after an altercation took place inside one of the rooms at the Deluxe Inn and was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have any information on this case, please contact the GBI in Sylvester at 229-777-2080 or the Dawson Police Department at 229-995-4414. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.