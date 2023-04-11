With a CAGR of 3.7% Chillers Industry Analysis to Reach $12.67 Billion by 2028

Chillers Market Expected to Reach $12.7 Billion by 2028

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chillers are cooling systems that remove heat from a liquid or gas through a refrigeration cycle. They are used in a variety of settings, including industrial, commercial, and residential applications. Chillers are essential for maintaining consistent temperatures in many processes, including manufacturing, food storage, and air conditioning.

An increase in demand for process cooling in the industrial application, to control room atmosphere is anticipated to proliferate the growth of the global chillers market.

According to Research, The global chillers market size was $10.05 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $12.67 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028.

The basic components of a chiller include a compressor, condenser, evaporator, and expansion valve. The compressor compresses the refrigerant gas, raising its temperature and pressure. The high-pressure gas is then sent to the condenser, where it is cooled and condensed into a liquid. The liquid is then sent to the evaporator, where it absorbs heat and turns back into a gas. Finally, the gas is sent back to the compressor to repeat the cycle.

Types Of Chillers:

Chillers can be either air-cooled or water-cooled. Air-cooled chillers use air to cool the condenser coils, while water-cooled chillers use water. Water-cooled chillers are generally more efficient and quieter than air-cooled chillers, but they require more space and infrastructure to operate.

Chillers come in a variety of sizes and capacities, depending on the application. Large industrial chillers can be the size of a small building, while smaller chillers may be used in residential air conditioning systems.

Segmentation Based on:

The chillers market is segmented into type, product type, power range, end user, and region.

By type, it is divided into screw chiller, scroll chiller, centrifugal chiller, and others. Screw chiller segment having the highest revenue in 2019.

By product type, it is bifurcated into air-cooled chiller, and water-cooled chiller.

By power range, it is classified into less than 20 kW, 50-200 kW, and more than 200 kW. More than 200 kW segment generated the highest revenue in 2019.

By end user, it is fragmented into chemicals & petrochemicals, food & beverages, medical, and others. The others segment contributed the highest revenue in 2019.

By region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Applications:

Chillers are commonly used in industrial processes such as plastics manufacturing, pharmaceutical production, and food processing. They are also used in commercial buildings for air conditioning and refrigeration, as well as in hospitals and data centers to maintain optimal operating temperatures.

In addition to their cooling capabilities, chillers can also be used to heat buildings by reversing the refrigeration cycle. This is known as a heat pump, and it can be an efficient way to provide heating and cooling in one system.

Overall, chillers are an essential component of many industries and applications. They provide reliable and consistent cooling and heating, helping to maintain optimal operating conditions and improve efficiency.