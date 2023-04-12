Globesity: the silent pandemic of the 21st century

Multidisciplinary and new incisionless endoscopic technique may be an effective solution for adult patients.
Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ahmed is 45 years old and weighed 120 kg. He was always tired, and would even fall asleep while working. He suffered severe sleep apnoea. He was stressed and bloated. His blood pressure was dangerously high, and he was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. Today, 2 weeks after his Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty (ESG) procedure, he has lost 13 kg. “I can’t believe the difference just losing that much in two weeks made to my health,” said Ahmed. “My life has totally changed: I sleep better, my blood sugar and blood pressure have decreased. I have less pain. I honestly feel like I was 18 years old again: full of energy, I can fit into my old clothes again and I am still losing weight”.
Stories like Ahmed's are told by millions of people suffering from obesity and severe obesity (defined as BMI>35 with a comorbidity or BMI>40, respectively). According to the World Health Organization, obesity is much more than a pandemic. This a disease that has been plaguing the planet for forty years and shows no signs of decreasing. In Europe, it affects 59% adults and is associated with 1.2 million deaths/year1. The situation in the UK is similar; 66% of adults present with overweight or obesity, with a clear male prevalence1.
“We are seeing a massive increase in the number of people living with obesity. We need better access to a range of treatment options and education about the bias and stigma that people living with obesity face.” – said Ken Clare Director of Bariatric and Metabolic Surgery Services, Obesity UK.
Obesity is not the result of poor management of one's diet and/or incorrect lifestyle.
Rather, it is a chronic, multifactorial condition defined by excessive adiposity. Obesity is associated with numerous other chronic diseases (e.g. diabetes, heart failure, hypertension). There are also important psychological consequences, such as loss of self-esteem and confidence, self-isolation, stigma and, in severe cases, depression.
Comprehensive care, tailored to the needs of the individual, is needed to improve the quality of life of these patients. Treatment consists of body weight reduction, typically under strict medical supervision, and requires the commitment to a proper diet and regular physical activity. For certain individuals, endoscopic procedures or surgery may be recommended. Despite the urgency of the obesity pandemic, only about 1% of the patients who are eligible to receive bariatric surgery, actually have surgery. Patients give reasons such as fear of the surgery and resulting scars, the post-operative process, and costs, as factors that adversely affect their desire to pursue surgery.
Endoscopic procedures are often more attractive to patients. ESG enables patients to feel fuller longer, with less food, and facilitates meaningful weight loss.
“ESG is a very exciting new, safe and extremely effective way of achieving significant long-term weight loss, which is done without the need for surgery- declared Dr. Devinder Bansi Gastroenterologist at Cromwell Hospital in London - The stomach is stitched from the inside whilst the patient is totally asleep (under general anaesthetic ) and this reduces its volume by up to 70-80%, thereby creating a feeling of fullness or satiety with much less intake. There are no scars, and patients are discharged the following day.
The OverStitch™ Endoscopic Suturing System recently received CE Mark under the European Medical Device Regulation, specifically identifying Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty in the intended use statement. It is the first and only device to be CE Marked for this use. Clinical trial results from a randomized study comparing ESG to lifestyle modification were published in The Lancet in July 2022.
About Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.
Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on development of next-generation, minimally invasive devices to advance therapeutic endoscopy designed to treat a variety of gastrointestinal conditions, including closure of gastrointestinal defects, managing gastrointestinal complications, and weight loss as a treatment of obesity.
Apollo's device-based therapies are an alternative to invasive surgical procedures, thus lowering complication rates and reducing total healthcare costs. Apollo's products are offered in over 75 countries today and include the OverStitch® Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch SxTM Endoscopic Suturing System, the Orbera® Intragastric Balloon System, the X-Tack® Endoscopic HeliX Tacking System, as well as the Apollo ESGTM, Apollo ESG SxTM, Apollo REVISETM and Apollo REVISE SxTM Systems.
Apollo's common stock is traded on NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "APEN". For more information regarding Apollo Endosurgery, including CE Certificates and Instructions for Use, go to: www.apolloendo.com.
Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. In addition, there is uncertainty about the spread of the COVID-19 virus and the impact it may have on the Company's operations, the Company's financial outlook for future periods, the demand for the Company's products, the Company's liquidity position, global supply chains and economic activity in general. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: adverse events related to the Company's products, outcomes of clinical studies related to the Company's products, development of competitive medical products by competitors, regulatory approvals and extensive regulatory oversight by the FDA or other regulatory authorities, unfavorable media coverage related to the Company's products or related procedures, coverage and reimbursement decisions by private or government payors, the Company's ability to support the adoption of its products and broaden its product portfolio as well as other factors detailed in Apollo's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and its Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2022. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on Apollo's website and are available from Apollo without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, Apollo disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.
References:
1. WHO European Regional Obesity Report
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.