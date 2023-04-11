Tie National LLC, a Nationwide IT Company, Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary

The nationwide IT management company is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2023 with a look back at its years in business as well as a look forward to the next 20 years of honesty, transparency, and passion for its customers.

Tie National LLC would like you to join them in celebrating the IT company's 20th anniversary, a major milestone for the leading provider of technology solutions for businesses across the United States. Founded in 2003 in the Illinois suburbs, Tie National has become a trusted partner for businesses of all sizes and industries, providing customized technology solutions that enhance operational efficiency and productivity. Their core values of honesty, transparency, and passion are the foundation of Tie National's success and have enabled them to become a leader in the technology industry. Over the past two decades, the company has grown exponentially, expanding its range of services and building a nationwide network of certified contractors and engineers, most of whom have been a part of Tie National since its inception.

The 20th anniversary of Tie National is a testament to the company's commitment to delivering top-notch technology solutions and exceptional customer service. From small businesses to large enterprises, Tie National has helped thousands of clients optimize their technology infrastructure, streamline their processes, and achieve their business goals. With a team of experienced professionals and a passion for innovation, Tie National is poised to continue its growth trajectory and stay at the forefront of the ever-evolving technology landscape for years to come.

About Tie National LLC

Tie National founder Richard "Rich" Durante began as the Vice President of Tie Communications, the second-largest manufacturer and distributor of business telephone systems in the country. In 1969 founder Richard Durante was one of the first people to put dual-tone multi-frequency (DTMF) in phones while working for the local phone company. In 2003, Michael Durante left the banking world to join his father and create Tie National LLC, a telecom company 60 years in the making. Together, they grew the company from a two-man operation solely working on telephones to a multi-million dollar international business with employees in over a dozen states, covering everything from phone systems to cloud products and computer systems. You can learn more about the Tie National team and the national IT management services they provide by visiting their website or by calling (630) 301-7444.

