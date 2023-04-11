Innovation takes flight: 300+ Global Organizations Announced as Supporters of Commercial UAV Expo

Support continues to pour in as Commercial UAV Expo is among "Fastest 50" growing tradeshows

PORTLAND, Maine (PRWEB) April 11, 2023

Organizers of Commercial UAV Expo, the world's leading commercial drone trade show and conference, has announced a massive list of more than 300 global supporting partners from 6 continents for the 2023 event, which will take place September 5-7, 2023, at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, NV.

"Industry leading organizations from around the globe, including associations and media companies, have signed on to support Commercial UAV Expo, recognizing it as the leading international event in the commercial drone space," said Lee Corkhill, Group Event Director at Diversified Communications, organizer of the event. "This announcement comes on the heels of being recognized by Trade Show Executive Magazine as one of the "Fastest 50" growing trade shows. Commercial UAV Expo ranked in all three categories: floor size, exhibiting companies, and attendees. We are thrilled to have fostered so many global partners that help expand our outreach in the UAS industry."

Current 2023 supporters are listed below, and include but are not limited to trade media, portals, associations, user groups, government entities, and cooperating events.

The last edition of Commercial UAV Expo in 2022 broke records by drawing more than 230 exhibitors and 3,400 verified professionals from 60 countries and 48 US states. Commercial UAV Expo will have special features including live outdoor flying demonstrations and DRONERESPONSERS Public Safety Summit which has two full days of programming for drone operators and program managers across law enforcement, fire, search & rescue, and other emergency services for strategic discussions and workshops surrounding the evolving use of unmanned aircraft systems.

Full event information, including workshops, conference programming, networking events and more will be available soon. Registration opens in May – Stay in the know.

About Commercial UAV Expo

Commercial UAV Expo, presented by Commercial UAV News, is an international conference and expo exclusively focused on commercial UAS integration and operation covering industries including Construction; Drone Delivery; Energy & Utilities; Forestry & Agriculture; Infrastructure & Transportation; Mining & Aggregates; Public Safety & Emergency Services; Security; and Surveying & Mapping. It takes place September 5-7, 2023, at Caesars Forum, Las Vegas NV. For more information, visit https://www.expouav.com/.

Commercial UAV Expo is produced by Diversified Communications' technology portfolio which also includes Commercial UAV News; Geo Week, Geo Week Newsletter, 3D Technology Newsletter, AEC Innovations Newsletter, Geo Business (UK) and Digital Construction Week (UK).

For more information about exhibiting at the Commercial UAV Expo, visit the Exhibitor Information page or contact Kat McDonald, Sales Manager, at kmcdonald@divcom.com or +1.207-842-5646. For attendee inquiries, visit the Attendee Inquiry page or email Info@expouav.com.

