Innovation takes flight: 300+ Global Organizations Announced as Supporters of Commercial UAV Expo

There were 2,398 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,266 in the last 365 days.
Support continues to pour in as Commercial UAV Expo is among "Fastest 50" growing tradeshows
PORTLAND, Maine (PRWEB) April 11, 2023
Organizers of Commercial UAV Expo, the world's leading commercial drone trade show and conference, has announced a massive list of more than 300 global supporting partners from 6 continents for the 2023 event, which will take place September 5-7, 2023, at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, NV.
"Industry leading organizations from around the globe, including associations and media companies, have signed on to support Commercial UAV Expo, recognizing it as the leading international event in the commercial drone space," said Lee Corkhill, Group Event Director at Diversified Communications, organizer of the event. "This announcement comes on the heels of being recognized by Trade Show Executive Magazine as one of the "Fastest 50" growing trade shows. Commercial UAV Expo ranked in all three categories: floor size, exhibiting companies, and attendees. We are thrilled to have fostered so many global partners that help expand our outreach in the UAS industry."
Current 2023 supporters are listed below, and include but are not limited to trade media, portals, associations, user groups, government entities, and cooperating events.
PUBLICATIONS
Aerospace & Defense Review
African Pilot
Air Beat
American Surveyor
ARB Climber
Armor and Mobility
Asia Pacific Fire
Asphalt Contractor
Aviation Report
Aviation Update
Aviator Middle East
BORDERPOL Journal
CIO Applications
CIO Coverage
CIO Review
Civil + Structural Engineer
Civil Engineering Surveyor
CODE
CCR
Concrete Contractor
Construction Business Review
Construction Law Review
Construction Review
Construction Tech Review
Coordinates
COTS Journal
Crisis Response Journal
Defense One
Diversity In STEAM
Drones Middle East
Drones World
Emergency Drone Responder
Engineering Report
Engineers Outlook
Enterprise Viewpoint
Equipment Today
Federal Computer Week
Future Flight
Geoconnexion
Geospatial Engineering
Geospatial World
GIM International
GIS Resources
Government CIO Outlook
Government Computer News
GPS World
Gulf Fire
ICON Outlook
Innotech Today
Inside GNSS
Inside Unmanned Systems
Inspectioneering
International Fire Protection
International Firefighter
IOT Report
LIDAR Magazine
Media 7
Nextgov
Pavement Maintenance
Police Aviation News
Police Magazine
ResTech Today
RTC Magazine
Smart Public Safety
StartUp City
Tactical Defense Media
Technical Rescue
The Women Leaders
Tower Times
TwinGeo
UAS Magazine
UK Fire
Uncrewed Systems Technology
US Veterans
Washington Technology
Wilderness SAR
World Air News
SPECIAL PROMOTION
Agricultrural Engineers
Aerospace Technology
AJOT
AllAviationEvents
AP Planner
Asian Aviation
BIM Community
Canadian Mining Journal
Clean Hydrogen Partnership
CompTIA
ConstructionShows
Contxto
DataFloq
Energy Central
Federal Labs Consortium
Geowawesomeness
GISLounge
Global Fire Events
Govevents
Inflight USA
Information-Age
IOTEvents
Mining Engineering
Mobility Makers
National Center For Autonomous Technology
Network.Vegas
Position Magazine
RigZone
Spatialsource.com.au
SupplyChainBrain
Tech.Vegas
TechRadar
Telco Professionals
UAS Cluster Initiative
PORTALS
50SkyShades
#PaxEx Podcast
AEC Café
African Pilot APA News
Agricultural Robotics
Agritech Tomorrow
AgTech News
Airborne Response
Airplane Geeks
AltEnergyMag
AUTELPilots
Aviation Pulse
BigDataVendors
Bots and Drones
ChiefIT Middle East
Clocate
Commercial Drone Pilots
Commercial UAV News
ConstructAfrica
ConstructionLinks
Dawn Of Drones
DoYouKnowDrones
DrasticNews
Drone Radio Show
Drone TV
Drone.JP
DroneExpos
DroneFlyersAcademy
DroneLife
DroneNodes
DronePilots Media
DRONERESPONDERS
Drones.R.Africa
DronesBuy
DroneTalks
DroneTalksJobs
Electronics Valley
EnergyDaily
eVTOL Insights
Expo TV World
FireCast
FireStream
FlightCrowd
Future Transport News
Geo-matching
Geofumadas
GeoJobs
Geosearch
Geospatial Solutions
GeoWeek News
GIS Café
GISGeography
GISuser
Global Security Mag
GoGeomatics
GovExec
GPSDaily
Hollywood Drones
iGrow News
InsideTowers
Inspire Pilots
IOTGlobalNetwork
IOTNow
IUVS
JobForDrones
Lidar News
Matrice Pilots
Mavic Pilots
MyDearDrone
MySecurity Media
NBN Media
Neurodiversity Drones
OilGasDaily
Phantom Pilots
Pilot Institute
Quadcopter Addiction
Queue
RoboDaily
Robotics Tomorrow
RotorDronePro
Royse AgTech
SeedDaily
Sensorland
Skydio Pilots
Smart Cities Tech
SolarDaily
SpaceDaily
Spatial Times
STEM Education
Surveying Group
TerraDaily
The Droning Company
UASWeekly
UAV Digest
UAVCoach
Unmanned Airspace
Unmanned Network
Urban Air Mobility News
UST.com
WindDaily
Women In Tech Review
World Construction Today
ANALYSTS
ABG-SC Strategic Consulting
ABI Research
BIS Research
BORDERPOL
Drone Analyst
DroneII
DroneTalks Academy
Trends
Geospatial World Consulting
GRADD
Guidehouse
HAPTIC R&D Consulting
InfoDrone.ES
Kinetic Consulting
Mind Commerce
Murzilli Consulting
P3 Tech Consulting
Plaza Aerospace
Praxis Aerospace
Roswell Flight Test Crew
Sundance Media Group
ASSOCIATIONS & USER GROUPS
Aerial Evolution Canada
AeroAI
AIRT
APSA
Black Girls Drone
CICES
InnovateFor Vegas
Comercial Drone Alliance
CWTA
STACouncil
Canada 5G Council
Deseret
Digital Twin Consortium
DroneCode Foundation
DroneMasters
DSP Alliance
Fuel Cell & Hydrogen Energy
Geospatial World COC
GOFAR
GUTMA
HYSKY Society
Innovation in Vegas
Ipv6 Forum
ISPRS
JUIDA
Monterey Bay DART
Mountain West UAS
NATE
Neurodiversity Works
NVBAA
Open Geo Consortium
UAVA
Shenzen UAV Association
SWARM-SARDrones
ULTRA
World UAV Federation
WITI
WITI Las Vegas
Women and Drones
Women Of NATE
Women Who Code
COOPERATING EVENTS
APSCON
Aerial Evolution Summit
Digital Twin Consortium Quarterly
Digital Twins
Dronemasters Global Meetup
eVTOL London
Expodronica
FCHEA Fuel Cell Seminar
FIRA Global
FIRA USA
Flying Hy
GeoBIM
Geobuiz
GeoIgnite
Geospatial World Forum
GoGeomatics Winter Expo
ISPRS Congress
Japan Drone
LIDAR Conex
Monterey Bay DART Symposium
PAV
Police Technology Xchange
PX4 Developers
Shenzen UAV Expo
Silicon Valley AgTech
STAC
SUMSF
Utah Aeronautics Conference
WITI Summit
World Drone Congress
The last edition of Commercial UAV Expo in 2022 broke records by drawing more than 230 exhibitors and 3,400 verified professionals from 60 countries and 48 US states. Commercial UAV Expo will have special features including live outdoor flying demonstrations and DRONERESPONSERS Public Safety Summit which has two full days of programming for drone operators and program managers across law enforcement, fire, search & rescue, and other emergency services for strategic discussions and workshops surrounding the evolving use of unmanned aircraft systems.
Full event information, including workshops, conference programming, networking events and more will be available soon. Registration opens in May – Stay in the know.
About Commercial UAV Expo
Commercial UAV Expo, presented by Commercial UAV News, is an international conference and expo exclusively focused on commercial UAS integration and operation covering industries including Construction; Drone Delivery; Energy & Utilities; Forestry & Agriculture; Infrastructure & Transportation; Mining & Aggregates; Public Safety & Emergency Services; Security; and Surveying & Mapping. It takes place September 5-7, 2023, at Caesars Forum, Las Vegas NV. For more information, visit https://www.expouav.com/.
Commercial UAV Expo is produced by Diversified Communications' technology portfolio which also includes Commercial UAV News; Geo Week, Geo Week Newsletter, 3D Technology Newsletter, AEC Innovations Newsletter, Geo Business (UK) and Digital Construction Week (UK).
For more information about exhibiting at the Commercial UAV Expo, visit the Exhibitor Information page or contact Kat McDonald, Sales Manager, at kmcdonald@divcom.com or +1.207-842-5646. For attendee inquiries, visit the Attendee Inquiry page or email Info@expouav.com.
Questions?
Carl Berndtson
Global Partnerships
Cberndtson@divcom.com
Lora Burns
Commercial UAV Expo Senior Marketing Manager
lburns@divcom.com
For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/innovation_takes_flight_300_global_organizations_announced_as_supporters_of_commercial_uav_expo/prweb19273806.htm