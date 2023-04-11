Submit Release
Innovation takes flight: 300+ Global Organizations Announced as Supporters of Commercial UAV Expo

Support continues to pour in as Commercial UAV Expo is among "Fastest 50" growing tradeshows

PORTLAND, Maine (PRWEB) April 11, 2023

Organizers of Commercial UAV Expo, the world's leading commercial drone trade show and conference, has announced a massive list of more than 300 global supporting partners from 6 continents for the 2023 event, which will take place September 5-7, 2023, at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, NV.

"Industry leading organizations from around the globe, including associations and media companies, have signed on to support Commercial UAV Expo, recognizing it as the leading international event in the commercial drone space," said Lee Corkhill, Group Event Director at Diversified Communications, organizer of the event. "This announcement comes on the heels of being recognized by Trade Show Executive Magazine as one of the "Fastest 50" growing trade shows. Commercial UAV Expo ranked in all three categories: floor size, exhibiting companies, and attendees. We are thrilled to have fostered so many global partners that help expand our outreach in the UAS industry."

Current 2023 supporters are listed below, and include but are not limited to trade media, portals, associations, user groups, government entities, and cooperating events.

PUBLICATIONS     
Aerospace & Defense Review
African Pilot
Air Beat    
American Surveyor
ARB Climber     
Armor and Mobility
Asia Pacific Fire     
Asphalt Contractor
Aviation Report
Aviation Update
Aviator Middle East
BORDERPOL Journal
CIO Applications
CIO Coverage
CIO Review
Civil + Structural Engineer
Civil Engineering Surveyor
CODE     
CCR
Concrete Contractor
Construction Business Review
Construction Law Review
Construction Review     
Construction Tech Review
Coordinates
COTS Journal
Crisis Response Journal    
Defense One
Diversity In STEAM
Drones Middle East
Drones World
Emergency Drone Responder
Engineering Report
Engineers Outlook
Enterprise Viewpoint
Equipment Today
Federal Computer Week
Future Flight    
Geoconnexion
Geospatial Engineering    
Geospatial World
GIM International
GIS Resources
Government CIO Outlook
Government Computer News
GPS World    
Gulf Fire
ICON Outlook    
Innotech Today    
Inside GNSS
Inside Unmanned Systems
Inspectioneering
International Fire Protection
International Firefighter
IOT Report
LIDAR Magazine
Media 7
Nextgov
Pavement Maintenance
Police Aviation News    
Police Magazine
ResTech Today    
RTC Magazine
Smart Public Safety
StartUp City    
Tactical Defense Media    
Technical Rescue
The Women Leaders    
Tower Times
TwinGeo
UAS Magazine    
UK Fire    
Uncrewed Systems Technology    
US Veterans     
Washington Technology    
Wilderness SAR
World Air News     

SPECIAL PROMOTION        
Agricultrural Engineers         
Aerospace Technology    
AJOT
AllAviationEvents
AP Planner
Asian Aviation    
BIM Community
Canadian Mining Journal     
Clean Hydrogen Partnership
CompTIA
ConstructionShows    
Contxto
DataFloq
Energy Central    
Federal Labs Consortium
Geowawesomeness
GISLounge    
Global Fire Events    
Govevents    
Inflight USA    
Information-Age    
IOTEvents    
Mining Engineering        
Mobility Makers        
National Center For Autonomous Technology        
Network.Vegas        
Position Magazine         
RigZone        
Spatialsource.com.au         
SupplyChainBrain        
Tech.Vegas        
TechRadar        
Telco Professionals        
UAS Cluster Initiative    

PORTALS     
50SkyShades         
#PaxEx Podcast        
AEC Café        
African Pilot APA News     
Agricultural Robotics    
Agritech Tomorrow    
AgTech News            
Airborne Response        
Airplane Geeks            
AltEnergyMag        
AUTELPilots        
Aviation Pulse        
BigDataVendors     
Bots and Drones     
ChiefIT Middle East        
Clocate                
Commercial Drone Pilots    
Commercial UAV News        
ConstructAfrica        
ConstructionLinks    
Dawn Of Drones     
DoYouKnowDrones    
DrasticNews    
Drone Radio Show        
Drone TV        
Drone.JP         
DroneExpos        
DroneFlyersAcademy        
DroneLife        
DroneNodes        
DronePilots Media        
DRONERESPONDERS        
Drones.R.Africa        
DronesBuy        
DroneTalks         
DroneTalksJobs         
Electronics Valley     
EnergyDaily        
eVTOL Insights        
Expo TV World         
FireCast        
FireStream        
FlightCrowd         
Future Transport News         
Geo-matching        
Geofumadas         
GeoJobs        
Geosearch        
Geospatial Solutions        
GeoWeek News        
GIS Café        
GISGeography        
GISuser            
Global Security Mag         
GoGeomatics    
GovExec        
GPSDaily        
Hollywood Drones    
iGrow News         
InsideTowers        
Inspire Pilots        
IOTGlobalNetwork        
IOTNow         
IUVS            
JobForDrones    
Lidar News        
Matrice Pilots        
Mavic Pilots        
MyDearDrone        
MySecurity Media         
NBN Media         
Neurodiversity Drones        
OilGasDaily        
Phantom Pilots        
Pilot Institute            
Quadcopter Addiction        
Queue            
RoboDaily        
Robotics Tomorrow        
RotorDronePro            
Royse AgTech         
SeedDaily        
Sensorland        
Skydio Pilots        
Smart Cities Tech    
SolarDaily    
SpaceDaily    
Spatial Times        
STEM Education    
Surveying Group    
TerraDaily        
The Droning Company        
UASWeekly        
UAV Digest        
UAVCoach        
Unmanned Airspace     
Unmanned Network     
Urban Air Mobility News     
UST.com    
WindDaily    
Women In Tech Review    
World Construction Today

ANALYSTS
ABG-SC Strategic Consulting
ABI Research
BIS Research
BORDERPOL
Drone Analyst
DroneII
DroneTalks Academy
Trends
Geospatial World Consulting
GRADD
Guidehouse
HAPTIC R&D Consulting
InfoDrone.ES
Kinetic Consulting
Mind Commerce
Murzilli Consulting
P3 Tech Consulting
Plaza Aerospace
Praxis Aerospace
Roswell Flight Test Crew
Sundance Media Group

ASSOCIATIONS & USER GROUPS
Aerial Evolution Canada
AeroAI
AIRT
APSA
Black Girls Drone
CICES
InnovateFor Vegas
Comercial Drone Alliance
CWTA
STACouncil
Canada 5G Council
Deseret
Digital Twin Consortium
DroneCode Foundation
DroneMasters
DSP Alliance
Fuel Cell & Hydrogen Energy
Geospatial World COC
GOFAR
GUTMA
HYSKY Society
Innovation in Vegas
Ipv6 Forum
ISPRS
JUIDA
Monterey Bay DART
Mountain West UAS
NATE
Neurodiversity Works
NVBAA
Open Geo Consortium
UAVA
Shenzen UAV Association
SWARM-SARDrones
ULTRA
World UAV Federation
WITI
WITI Las Vegas
Women and Drones
Women Of NATE
Women Who Code

COOPERATING EVENTS
APSCON
Aerial Evolution Summit
Digital Twin Consortium Quarterly
Digital Twins
Dronemasters Global Meetup
eVTOL London
Expodronica
FCHEA Fuel Cell Seminar
FIRA Global
FIRA USA
Flying Hy
GeoBIM
Geobuiz
GeoIgnite
Geospatial World Forum
GoGeomatics Winter Expo
ISPRS Congress
Japan Drone
LIDAR Conex
Monterey Bay DART Symposium
PAV
Police Technology Xchange
PX4 Developers
Shenzen UAV Expo
Silicon Valley AgTech
STAC
SUMSF
Utah Aeronautics Conference
WITI Summit
World Drone Congress

The last edition of Commercial UAV Expo in 2022 broke records by drawing more than 230 exhibitors and 3,400 verified professionals from 60 countries and 48 US states. Commercial UAV Expo will have special features including live outdoor flying demonstrations and DRONERESPONSERS Public Safety Summit which has two full days of programming for drone operators and program managers across law enforcement, fire, search & rescue, and other emergency services for strategic discussions and workshops surrounding the evolving use of unmanned aircraft systems.

Full event information, including workshops, conference programming, networking events and more will be available soon. Registration opens in May – Stay in the know.

About Commercial UAV Expo

Commercial UAV Expo, presented by Commercial UAV News, is an international conference and expo exclusively focused on commercial UAS integration and operation covering industries including Construction; Drone Delivery; Energy & Utilities; Forestry & Agriculture; Infrastructure & Transportation; Mining & Aggregates; Public Safety & Emergency Services; Security; and Surveying & Mapping. It takes place September 5-7, 2023, at Caesars Forum, Las Vegas NV. For more information, visit https://www.expouav.com/.   

Commercial UAV Expo is produced by Diversified Communications' technology portfolio which also includes Commercial UAV News; Geo Week, Geo Week Newsletter, 3D Technology Newsletter, AEC Innovations Newsletter, Geo Business (UK) and Digital Construction Week (UK).
For more information about exhibiting at the Commercial UAV Expo, visit the Exhibitor Information page or contact Kat McDonald, Sales Manager, at kmcdonald@divcom.com or +1.207-842-5646. For attendee inquiries, visit the Attendee Inquiry page or email Info@expouav.com.

Questions?  

Carl Berndtson
Global Partnerships
Cberndtson@divcom.com

Lora Burns  
Commercial UAV Expo Senior Marketing Manager  
lburns@divcom.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/innovation_takes_flight_300_global_organizations_announced_as_supporters_of_commercial_uav_expo/prweb19273806.htm

