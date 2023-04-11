Rapidly Growing Florida Healthcare Company Welcomes New V.P. Of Financial Planning And Analysis

Eric Hammond Brings More Than A Decade's Worth of Business Analysis And Financial Expertise To Genuine Health Group

Genuine Health Group, a Miami-based, integrated healthcare company leading physicians through the industry's transition to value-based care, welcomes Eric Hammond as its new Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis. Mr. Hammond was previously a VP in a similar capacity at Apricus Health in Scottsdale, Arizona, where he partnered with executive management, the board of directors, and business unit heads while leading multi-faceted capital-raising, budgeting, monthly reporting, and strategic planning efforts. He brings more than a decade's worth of business development and financial experience to Genuine Health Group.

"Based on his proven track record of successful management partnerships, we knew Eric would be a valuable addition to our team," said Gamil Kharfan, Chief Growth Officer at Genuine Health Group. "As we continue to grow the Genuine brand, our focus remains on maximizing value for our patients, a goal which we believe Mr. Hammond will help us take to the next level."

While at Apricus Health, Mr. Hammond spearheaded sales and capital-raising efforts while analyzing and providing advice on key deal terms. As Vice President of Financial Planning and Analytics, he initiated his department's partnership and reporting approach with Apricus Health's business units, enabling ongoing monitoring of the key performance indicators. Mr. Hammond also served as an adviser to executive leadership on corporate realignment alternatives while assessing the impact on Apricus' cash flow, operational needs, and valuation.

"I am excited to join an organization dedicated to delivering value-based care to its aligned members," stated Mr. Hammond. "Genuine Health Group feels like a natural fit for me."

Before working at Apricus Health, Mr. Hammond directed the Financial Planning and Analysis department at Equality Health in Phoenix, Arizona, where he worked to enable key stakeholders to make actionable, data-driven decisions. He had previously served as Senior Manager of Corporate Development at the New Jersey headquarters for Ports America, the leading terminal operator in the United States. Earlier in his career, Mr. Hammond worked as an Investment Banking Associate at Jefferies in New York and a Business Analyst focused on Business Development and Strategy at Pershing in Jersey City. He received his baccalaureate in Finance and Economics from Muhlenberg College in Pennsylvania and his MBA from Cornell University.

As the Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis at Genuine Health Group, Mr. Hammond will work towards collaboratively partnering with management, developing customized analytic solutions, and maximizing Genuine's business value in a scalable fashion.

About Genuine Health Group

Genuine Health Group is an analytics-driven healthcare company that assists physicians and health plans in successfully transitioning to value-based payment models.

