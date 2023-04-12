Diane Hope Helbig has been Inducted into the Prestigious Marquis Who’s Who Biographical Registry

Ms. Diane Hope Helbig brings 40 years of experience in sales and business to her consultancy, Helbig Enterprises
LAKEWOOD, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Diane Hope Helbig has been inducted into Marquis Who’s Who. As in all Marquis Who’s Who biographical volumes, individuals profiled are selected on the basis of current reference value. Factors such as position, noteworthy accomplishments, visibility, and prominence in a field are all taken into account during the selection process.
Drawing on 40 years of experience in sales and business, Ms. Helbig is recognized for her innovation and leadership as Chief Improvement Catalyzer for Helbig Enterprises, a consultancy that advises business leaders on strategies, challenges, and opportunities. An expert in strategic planning, she collaborates with clients to develop and implement efficient systems and structures and to train their staffs in best practices regarding service, leadership and time management. Adjacent to her main responsibilities in the field, Ms. Helbig is an award-winning author, podcast host and corporate speaker, a writer for Newsweek Expert Forum and a contributor to Top Sales Magazine and Roofing Magazine. Previously, she was a co-founder and business coach for Vision 21 and Seize True Success and an account executive for ALT.
A prolific writer, Ms. Helbig is best known for her 2020 title, “Succeed Without Selling: The More You Think About Selling, the Less You Will Sell.” She has also authored numerous articles on business topics, including “Use Discovery To Maximize Sales” (Roofing Magazine, 2021) and “Your Business’s Best Differentiator (Newsweek, 2021). She is the host of “Accelerate Your Business Growth,” a podcast featuring interviews with business topic subject matter experts.
Noted for her achievements to the field, Ms. Helbig has earned a Top Sales Book award (2021) and a Top Sales Blog award (2020, 2021), both from Top Sales World. Other honors have included a 2021 Silver Stevie Award for Female Thought Leader of the Year in the Business Services category, a 2020 Achievements in Excellence Award from NSME Akron Canton Chapter, a 2017 Corporate Event Speaker of the Year by Connectors Choice Magazine, and a 2015 Volunteer of the Year Award from the Women's Business Center of Northern Ohio.
Ms. Helbig sought an education at Michigan State University, earning a Bachelor of Science in Social Science in 1983. She later completed the Dale Carnegie Sales Training and was certified as a Cleveland Women in Business for Good by Grapevine, a Certified Virtual Educator by Logical Operations and a Certified Coach by the Coach Training Alliance.
As a commitment to her field, Ms. Helbig is active with the National Association of Women Business Owners, where she serves as President-Elect of the Cleveland Chapter Board of Directors. Other affiliations include Newsweek Expert Forum and the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce. She is the founder of the Business Opportunity Network and a former board member for WIN Cleveland, Lakewood Chamber of Commerce, Cleveland Coach Federation, and Beth Israel – The West Temple.
Ms. Helbig has two adult children, Aaron, 26, and Macey, 23. In her free time, she enjoys vegetable gardening and reading. Looking toward the future, she hopes to offer a TED Talk.
About Marquis Who’s Who®:
Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who’s Who in America®, Marquis Who’s Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Marquis celebrates its 125th anniversary in 2023, and Who’s Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® publications may be visited at the official Marquis Who’s Who® website at www.marquiswhoswho.com.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.