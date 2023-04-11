Kiyatec to present two posters highlighting the company's work in ex vivo immuno-oncology at the 2023 AACR Annual Meeting April 14-19, in Orlando, FL

Kiyatec, the leader in clinically correlated, published functional precision oncology technology, today announced that two abstracts were accepted for poster presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting to be held in Orlando, Florida from April 14 – 19, 2023.

Kiyatec's clinical and pre-clinical technology platforms, 3D Predict™ and KIYA-PREDICT™, respectively, are leading the functional precision oncology space with published evidence of predictive response correlated to clinical outcomes. The two abstracts accepted for presentation at the conference highlight the companies work in ex vivo immune-oncology applications for pre-clinical drug development, including multiple mechanisms of action, utilization of ex vivo PDX, and development of advanced organoid technology. The ex vivo PDX work features an ongoing collaboration with investigators from XenoSTART.

"The work being presented highlights the application of Kiyatec's technologies for the development and testing of multiple types of immunotherapies," said Tessa DesRochers, Kiyatec's Chief Scientific Officer. "Our technology platforms allow for testing of I/O agents on primary patient tissue and ex vivo PDX tissue, providing expanded, more relevant avenues for drug development in immuno-oncology."

Session titles and information for the abstracts are listed below and are also available on the AACR online itinerary planner. Kiyatec will exhibit it's preclinical service offerings at AACR at Booth #419.

Kiyatec presentation schedule:

Preclinical testing of therapeutic biologics using patient-derived 3D Spheroids

Clinical Research Excluding Trials

Monday, April 17th 9:00am – 12:30pm

Perfused patient-derived tumor organoid models with autologous immune cells for preclinical drug development

Tumor Organoids for Therapeutic Testing

Sunday, April 16th 1:30pm – 5:00pm

About Kiyatec

Kiyatec is a functional precision oncology company that provides confidence to patients, oncologists, and pharmaceutical companies in their life-changing cancer therapy decisions by measuring the response of individual patient's live tumor cells to different cancer therapies. With a patient-first focus and cutting-edge science, Kiyatec is advancing a new era of cancer treatment success, where patients routinely respond, and effective new drugs are frequently approved.

The company's pre-clinical drug development service works with leading biopharmaceutical companies to unlock response dynamics and help de-risk investigational drug candidates across most solid tumor types. The company's clinical service offers clinical tests for high-grade glioma, the most common and lethal tumor of the central nervous system. The company's expanding pipeline of tests includes a focus on ovarian cancer, breast cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer in its CLIA-certified lab.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230411005754/en/