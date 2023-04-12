Downtown Charleston’s Premiere Brazilian Steakhouse Set to Participate in Charleston Cocktail Week 2023

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ready, set, sip! Downtown Charleston’s Premiere Brazilian Steakhouse, Galpão Gaucho, is excited to announce its participation in Charleston Cocktail Week 2023 during the week of April 24th-30th, 2023. This annual event brings together some of the best food and drink establishments in the city, and Galpão Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse is thrilled to be a part of it.
Throughout the week, Galpão Gaucho will be offering a range of delicious discounted cocktails to accompany its mouth-watering Brazilian cuisine. All cocktails offered will be paired with Brazilian cheese bread, which is the perfect complement to the flavors of Brazil. Guests can enjoy:
The Caipirinha — The Caipirinha is the most traditional Brazilian cocktail. As an authentic Brazilian Steakhouse, Galpão Gaucho knew this cocktail would be the centerpiece of its cocktail menu. It is a bright, refreshing lime cocktail that will transport you directly to the summery beaches in Brazil. Fresh muddled lime, sugar, and Cachaça 51 – shaken and served on the rocks. $9
The Barrel Aged Old Fashioned — The Barrel Aged Old-Fashioned is a cocktail that is always changing. The oak barrels that the restaurant uses adds notes of vanilla, toast, and baking spices, adding an extra layer of complexity to the cocktail. Galpão Gaucho combines buffalo trace, turbinado simple syrup, bitters, and black cherry syrup in a small oak barrel, to create an ever-evolving cocktail. $9
The Strawberry Caipiroska — Brazil's second favorite! The perfect choice for those with a sweet tooth, this bright cocktail is made with fresh muddled strawberries, sugar, and vodka, and is served on the rocks. $9
"We're really looking forward to participating in Charleston Cocktail Week," says general manager, Ivan Cenci. "It's a great opportunity for us to showcase our cuisine and introduce people to the flavors and ingredients of Brazil. We can't wait to see what the other participants have in store, too."
Individuals interested in attending Charleston Cocktail Week can purchase passes online for $15 where they will obtain access to discounted cocktails throughout the week at participating locations. Galpão Gaucho is the perfect place to celebrate Charleston Cocktail Week 2023. Be sure to join them for an unforgettable week of food, drinks, and fun!
To learn more about Galpão Gaucho, visit its website or follow them on social media @galpaogauchousa.
###
Galpão Gaucho opened its doors in Napa Valley in 2016 as an authentic Brazilian Steakhouse that is inspired by the Gaucho culture and the dining tradition of the Brazilian cowboy. With 17 different cuts of meat on the menu, there is something for everyone to enjoy at any one of their six locations across the country, including here in downtown Charleston, SC.
