HippoFi Announces Its Return to a Pink Current Information Tier on the OTC Market

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 11, 2023 / HippoFi, Inc. ORHB, a diversified company focused on the biotech and fintech markets, is pleased to announce that it has achieved Pink Current status with the OTCMarkets, a major milestone in the company's growth and development.

Achieving this status is a testament to HippoFi's commitment to excellence and transparency. "We are incredibly proud to have achieved Pink Current status with OTCMarkets, which is a significant milestone in our journey to create long-term value for our shareholders," said CJ Wiggins, Executive Chairman & CEO of HippoFi. "This achievement would not have been possible without the hard work and dedication of our entire team, and we are grateful for their efforts."

Ryan Fernan, Head of PUR Biologics, a wholly owned subsidiary of HippoFi, added: "As a new member of the HippoFi team, I am excited to be a part of this milestone and confident in our ability to deliver profitable growth and strong results for our shareholders. The future looks phenomenal for HippoFi, and we are committed to continuing to drive innovation and success."

To achieve Pink Current status, HippoFi has systematically bolstered its business, refined its practices, and reorganized its operations. The company has implemented robust corporate governance, financial reporting, and internal controls, all of which have been instrumental in achieving compliance with OTCMarkets requirements.

This achievement sets the stage for HippoFi's future growth and expansion, and the company is excited about the opportunities ahead. HippoFi invites investors and shareholders to learn more about the company's vision, strategy, and plans for the future by visiting HippoFi.com.

About HippoFi, Inc.

HippoFi, Inc. delivers its cutting-edge healthcare innovations through an extensive sales channel network while implementing first- to-market solutions in the multibillion-dollar Biotech, Fintech, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) markets. HippoFi comprises three segments: Regenerative Therapeutics, Digital Payments, and AI, which utilize the same customer channels to commercialize solutions, drive revenue, and improve patient outcomes.

PUR Biologics®, HippoFi's Regenerative Therapeutic division, offers a portfolio of innovative biological products and proprietary technologies for bone growth in surgical Spine procedures as well as patented bioactive cellular matrix compositions and advanced autologous cell therapies for regenerating cartilage in joints and spinal discs.

HippoFi, Inc. is publicly traded under the symbol: ORHB and is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, please visit: www.HippoFi.com and www.PURbiologics.com.

