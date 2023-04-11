TA Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether the Sale of TravelCenters of America Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders

Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of TravelCenters of America Inc. TA to BP p.l.c. for $86.00 per share in cash is fair to TravelCenters shareholders.

Halper Sadeh encourages TravelCenters shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether TravelCenters and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for TravelCenters shareholders; (2) determine whether BP is underpaying for TravelCenters; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for TravelCenters shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of TravelCenters shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

