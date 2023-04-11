Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,341 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 413,250 in the last 365 days.

Important Notice: Tax Filing Extensions: March/April 2023 Severe Weather

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 | 09:01am

Consistent with the IRS’s decision related to the March 31st and April 1st storms to extend federal deadlines for those businesses located in a designated disaster area, the Department of Revenue has extended the franchise and excise tax filing and payment deadlines to July 31, 2023.  Although these extensions cannot be applied automatically, the Department will approve, on a case-by-case basis, extension requests from taxpayers who are unable to file returns for other taxes because of the impact of the March 31st and April 1st storms. Read more information in important notice #23-02.

You just read:

Important Notice: Tax Filing Extensions: March/April 2023 Severe Weather

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more