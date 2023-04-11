Important Notice: Tax Filing Extensions: March/April 2023 Severe Weather

Consistent with the IRS’s decision related to the March 31st and April 1st storms to extend federal deadlines for those businesses located in a designated disaster area, the Department of Revenue has extended the franchise and excise tax filing and payment deadlines to July 31, 2023. Although these extensions cannot be applied automatically, the Department will approve, on a case-by-case basis, extension requests from taxpayers who are unable to file returns for other taxes because of the impact of the March 31st and April 1st storms. Read more information in important notice #23-02.