EisnerAmper Adds a Pair of International Tax Partners

Global business advisory firm EisnerAmper announces that Jennifer Sklar and Dean Peterson have joined the firm as partners in the International Tax Services Group.

With nearly 25 years of experience, Jennifer specializes in domestic and international tax planning for individuals and businesses and advises on cross-border tax planning and foreign information reporting obligations of inbound and outbound taxpayers. She analyzes the impact of U.S. income tax treaties with foreign jurisdictions on cross-border transactions, including sourcing rules, withholding tax obligations and limitation on benefits provisions.

Dean has more than 20 years of experience providing comprehensive tax consulting services for a variety of companies. He advises clients on cross-border transactions, international tax planning, tax treaty matters, PFIC reporting, investments tax, and restructuring/legal entity rationalization. His prior experience also includes mergers and acquisitions, foreign tax credit optimization and U.S. international tax compliance.

Jennifer earned an L.L.M. in Taxation from New York University, a J.D. and an M.B.A. in Taxation from Hofstra University, and a B.A. from the State University of New York at Oswego. She is a member of the American and New York Bar Associations, the International Fiscal Association (“IFA”) and Vice President of The Women of IFA Network.

Dean earned a J.D. in Law from Duquesne University and a B.A. in Finance and Economics from Michigan State University. He is a member of the Bar of the City of New York.

“We’re excited to welcome Dean and Jenn to EisnerAmper,” said Gerry O'Beirne, Partner and the National Leader of the firm’s International Tax Group “Both Dean and Jenn have considerable experience in international tax and financial services. They add an additional set of skills, expertise and perspective to our firm, which will allow us to expand our available offerings and solutions for our clients.”