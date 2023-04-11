ChemFORWARD Partners with Apple to share Safer Chemistry Resources

ChemFORWARD, a science-based non-profit organization, has partnered with Appleto scale the adoption of safer chemistry used in electronics assembly worldwide.

Cleaners and degreasers account for some of the highest use materials in electronics assembly. Some chemicals used in cleaners and degreasers have potential health hazards that create health risks due to the volume of exposure. While it is important to require suppliers to maintain strict safety measures, the strongest method a company can employ to protect people is to select safer materials from the start.

ChemWorks was created with support from Apple to accelerate the adoption of safer cleaners and degreasers by directing industry users to formulations that have met rigorous qualification requirements for safer products. The effort has two main components: a registry of certified safer cleaners and degreasers for use in electronic assembly facilities, and a free screening process and report for formulators to help them optimize their formulations based on a shared repository of chemical hazard assessments and safer alternatives.

“Apple demonstrates leadership not only by using safer alternative chemistries in its own supply chain, but also by collaborating to encourage and facilitate others to do the same. This collaboration is a key example of the systems transformation we see taking place to enable safer chemical use globally, across industries.” Stacy Glass, Executive Director, ChemFORWARD.

SAFER CLEANERS’ REGISTRY

The website, www.ChemWorks.org, hosts a free product registry of certified formulations that are preferred by Apple and other participating brands. The certified formulations have been evaluated as safer cleaners and degreasers by experienced toxicology firms against industry-leading certification programs including GreenScreen Certified™ , ToxFMD®, and US EPA SaferChoice. These qualified programs have created a strong foundation for evaluating safer chemistry and safer cleaners.

With guidance from a panel of expert advisors, ChemFORWARD has set requirements for approving certification programs. These requirements are designed to ensure that certification programs apply best practices for quality assurance, and that resulting certified products meet or exceed minimum safety and health criteria resulting in products that are protective of worker health and the environment and based on best scientific practices. These quality assurance steps are intended to establish a definitive resource for cleaners and degreasers while building trust throughout the supply chain.

SCREENING AND OPTIMIZATION FOR FORMULATORS

On the same website, www.ChemWorks.org, formulators of commercial cleaners and degreasers for electronics assembly can request a free product screening. ChemFORWARD will conduct the screening against rigorous criteria, produce a Formulation Ingredient Intelligence Report (FIIR), and provide recommendations for optimization with safer chemicals when needed. The screening process leverages the ChemFORWARD shared repository of chemical hazard assessments (CHAs) and safer alternatives to provide quick, cost-effective results. Certification bodies can adopt use of the shared repository to lower the cost and speed the process of certification.

“ChemFORWARD Formulation Ingredient Intelligence Reports provide a low risk, low-cost approach to product screening; products with ingredients that fail safer cleaner criteria will not meet certification requirements. Formulators can use ChemFORWARD to identify chemicals that are known to be inherently benign, as well as effective, increasing their likelihood of success” said Lauren Heine, Co-founder and Director of Science and Data Integrity at ChemFORWARD.

Once optimized and certified, the ChemWorks website is designed to amplify the availability of safer cleaners and degreasers to the entire industry creating a win/win/win for suppliers, workers, and the world. Glass added, “These shared resources make collective impact possible.”

About ChemFORWARD

ChemFORWARD is a science-based, nonprofit, data trust working to end the uncertainty about chemical hazards by ensuring that all chemicals entering commerce are well characterized and support safe and sustainable design. Utilizing a data-sharing model, we offer users trusted information on comprehensive chemical hazard assessments with a focus on safer alternatives. Website: www.chemforward.org Email: Stacy@chemforward.org

About ChemWorks

ChemWorks is an industry collaboration to advance safer chemistry, the sharing of data and safer alternatives, and the verification and promotion of formulations that meet rigorous scientific evaluation. The project is managed by ChemFORWARD,a science-based, non-profit value chain collaboration. Website: www.chemworks.org Email: Info@chemworks.org

