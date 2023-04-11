Metal Roofing Market is Likely to Upsurge at USD 26.70 Billion by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Challenges and Growth Forecast

Metal Roofing Market was valued at USD 17.13 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 26.70 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.70% during the forecast period of 2022-2029

Global Metal Roofing Market was valued at USD 17.13 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 26.70 billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 5.70% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and climate chain scenario.

Metal roofing is basically a type of roofing that is made out of metal pieces or tiles and is known for its great resistance, impermeability, and durability. It's a part of the structure's outer shell. Typical alloys include zinc, copper, and steel.

Over the last few years, the market has witnessed increased demand for roofing products in both the residential and industrial sectors as a result of increased construction activity, which has raised a demand for metal roofing. The top two investing countries in the market are China and India. Developing countries such as India and China are investing extensively in infrastructure development, resulting in increased construction activity.

Opportunities

Advancements and Government Initiatives

Furthermore, rapid advances in building technology enhance product applications and extend profitable opportunities to the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, the growing government initiatives for green construction materials will further expand the future growth of the metal roofing market

Some of the major players operating in the Metal Roofing market are:

Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation (U.S.)

Focus Technology Co. Ltd., (China)

Ideal Roofing (Canada)

Reed's Metals (U.S.)

DuPont (U.S.)

ATAS International, Inc. (U.S.)

DECRA Roofing Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Firestone Building Products Company, LLC (U.S.)

Solvay (Belgium)

Dow (U.S.)

Carlisle (U.S.)

BlueScope Steel Limited (Australia)

OmniMax International LLC (U.S.)

ABC Supply Co., Inc. (U.S.)

Kingspan Group (Ireland)

Fletcher Building (New Zealand)

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Metal Roofing Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country-wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Metal Roofing Market Size

Market Size by Application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Market Drivers: Metal Roofing Market

Increased Construction and Renovation

In developing countries, the number of commercial construction projects is increasing, as is the use of government-led funding. The growing need for building renovations and improved production processes has resulted in new items and technology infusion.

Usage of Green Building Materials

Furthermore. Other factors driving the industry's growth include the increasing use of green building materials and significant advancements in building technology. The increased use of environmentally friendly roofing materials in end-use industries also contributes to market expansion.

The adoption of solar power and energy codes in roofing systems and the growth of residential and commercial sectors in developing economies will further propel the growth rate of the metal roofing market. Additionally, they have a long lifespan, higher durability and are easy to install which is further projected to bolster the growth of the market.

Restraints/Challenges

High Capital and Costs

The market requires high investment and capital, which will create hindrances for the growth of the metal roofing market. Moreover, metal roofs are 2–3 times more expensive than traditional roofing materials. These factor have negative impact on the market.

Lesser Preference across Snowy Regions

Also, the metal roofing is not preferred in snowy places, proving to be a demerit for the metal roofing market. Therefore, this will challenge the metal roofing market growth rate.

Moreover, the high corrosive property are also expected to hamper growth of the global metal roofing market.

This metal roofing market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the metal roofing market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Key Industry Segmentation: Metal Roofing Market

Product Type

Standing Seam Roofing

Metal tiles

Shingles and Shakes

Corrugated Panels

Plain Panels

Others

Metal Type

Steel Roofing

Copper Roofing

Aluminum Roofing

Zinc Roofing

Tin Roofing

Others

Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Construction Type

New Construction

Renovation

Regional Analysis/Insights: Metal Roofing Market

The metal roofing market is analyzed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, form and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the metal roofing market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market growth over this region is attributed to the rapidly growing population and the expanding construction sector within the region.

On the other hand, North America is estimated to show lucrative growth over the forecast period of 2022-2029, due to the increasing strides in infrastructural projects in the region.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in market regulation that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points like down-stream and upstream value chain analysis, technical trends and porter's five forces analysis, case studies are some of the pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, the presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Table of Contents:

