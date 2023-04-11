Wind Energy Market Forecast: Market Value, Growth Rate, Top Trends And Key Segments As Per The Business Research Company's Wind Energy Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s research on the wind energy market identifies the adoption of renewable energy sources is expected to drive the growth of the wind energy market in the future. Renewable energy is defined as energy produced from naturally renewing but flow-restricted sources. The growing use of renewable energy is driving up demand for wind energy, which is a clean, cost-free, and easily accessible renewable energy source. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, a US-based energy organisation, biomass was the primary source of all yearly U.S. energy consumption in June 2022. In 2021, biomass will provide approximately 5 quadrillion British thermal units (Btu) and 5% of all primary energy used in the United States. Biofuels accounted for approximately 2,316 TBtu of the total (primarily ethanol); 2,087 TBtu from wood and biomass derived from wood; and 431 TBtu from biomass found in municipal solid waste and sewage, animal manure, and agricultural leftovers. As a result, increased adoption of renewable energy sources is propel the wind energy market growth rate.



The global wind energy market size is expected to grow from $81.7 billion in 2022 to $90.3 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 10%. The wind energy global market share is expected to reach $129.1 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 9%.

Major players in the wind energy market largest manufacturers are Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, ABB India Limited, Suzlon Energy Ltd., Ørsted A/S, Goldwind, ReGen Powertech, Vensys Energy, Wind World (India) Limited, United Power, Nordex SE, Sinovel Wind Group.

Technological advancements are a major trend that is gaining traction in the wind energy market. To maintain their position in the wind energy market, major companies developing advanced technologies are developing products. For example, in July 2022, WEG Industries, a Brazilian electric engineering firm, unveiled a brand-new wind turbine platform with Medium-Speed Geared (MSG) drive technology and a rotor diameter of 172 metres. Because it is integrated with a full power drive, its unique features enable seamless electrical grid hookup and flexibility to adjust to and adhere to various grid codes in each region. When there is no wind, it can produce reactive energy, which has additional benefits in addition to producing power. The redesigned design also includes modular components, such as a taller tower, to improve logistical procedures and provide an easier assembly idea, particularly for uneven geographic locations.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the wind energy market in 2022. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the wind energy report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The global wind energy market is segmented by turbine type into horizontal axis, vertical axis; by component into turbine, support structure, electrical infrastructure, other components; by location into onshore, offshore; by application into utility, industrial, commercial, residential.

Wind Energy Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the wind energy market size, wind energy market segments, wind energy market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

