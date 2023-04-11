The Public Key Infrastructure Market Size Is Expected To Grow At A More Than 20% Annual Rate Through 2023-2027 As Per The Business Research Company's Public Key Infrastructure Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Business Research Company’s research on the public key infrastructure market forecasts the global public key infrastructure market size to grow from $3.1 billion in 2022 to $3.8 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 21%. The public key infrastructure market value is then expected to grow to $8 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of more than 20%.



Future demand for public key infrastructure will be driven by an increase in the number of cyber frauds. The intentional tampering with another person's online-stored personal and financial information is referred to as cyber fraud. A public key infrastructure is a cybersecurity technological infrastructure that combines an HSM (hardware security module) for key storage and protection, a Root CA or Certification Authority for digital certificate issuance, and public key cryptographic keys to encrypt data and protect against cyber fraud. For example, according to the Internet Crime Report 2021, published by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, a US-based domestic intelligence and security service agency, in March 2022, the number of cybercrime complaints in the United States reached 847,376, a 7% increase from 2020, in which 51,829 were about personal data breaches and 3,23,972 were about phishing, but the potential loss recorded was around $6.9 billion. As a result, the rise in cybercrime will fuel the expansion of the public key infrastructure market.

Major public key infrastructure companies are Thales Group, Verisign Inc., Comodo Security Solutions Inc., DigiCert Inc., Airbus SE, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, HID Global, Amazon Web Services Inc., Google LLC, Enigma Technologies Inc.

Technological progress is a key trend that is gaining traction in the public key infrastructure market. To remain competitive in the public key infrastructure market, major players are focusing on technological advancement. For example, Keyfactor, a US-based company that provides public key infrastructure (PKI) as-a-service, will launch the Certificate Lifecycle Automation as-a-Service (CLAaaS) Platform in August 2021. The CLAaaS platform has been integrated with a new cloud-native solution for certificate administration in complex hybrid and multi-cloud systems with stringent regulatory and policy requirements. Turnkey deployment, on-premises PKI, full automation, low friction, hybrid, and scalable PKI are all facilitated by Keyfactor CLA as a service.

North America was the largest region in the public key infrastructure market in 2022. The regions covered in the public key infrastructure market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The global public key infrastructure market is segmented by component into hardware module, solution, services; by deployment mode into cloud, on-premise; by organization size into large enterprises, small and medium enterprise (SME); by vertical into BFSI, government and defense, it and telecom, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, other verticals.

