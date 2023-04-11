BusPatrol and NYAPT Announce Panelists for Upcoming New York School Bus Safety Summit

/EIN News/ -- Long Island, NY, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BusPatrol, the most deployed school bus photo enforcement technology provider, and the New York Association for Pupil Transportation today announced their slate of panelists that will be featured at the upcoming New York School Bus Safety Summit.

The Summit will take place on Thursday, May 11, at The Mansion at Timber Point in Great River, as dozens of school districts and municipalities are gearing up to attend the largest school bus and transportation safety event on Long Island.



“With only a month away, we are excited to have such a diverse group of experts commit to sharing their insight into how we can improve school bus safety for every community,” said Steve Randazzo, Executive Vice President at BusPatrol. “As a leading safety technology provider, we’re committed to strengthening our ties to school partners while advancing community-driven solutions that reduce violations and protect our children.”

“NYAPT is pleased to partner with BusPatrol, school district transportation leaders and other safety partners to spotlight the serious problem of illegal passing of our school buses in our State,” said Dave Christopher, Executive Director of the New York Association for Pupil Transportation. “We hope through this series of discussions that will take place on May 11th at the New York Bus Safety Summit that greater awareness of this problem will result in a reduction of illegal passings and greater safety for our school children as they ride the bus to and from school.”



Data Panel

The first panel will hear from a range of public safety, transportation, and data experts to discuss how localities can leverage data to drive decision-making that will improve the safety of roads in their communities. Across the state, law enforcement officers have been using BusPatrol automated enforcement technology and program data to reduce the number of illegal school bus passings and curtail distracted driving.



Attendees will also hear of a case study that demonstrates the impact of community engagement to drive public policy. One panelist will share the lessons from a recent advocacy campaign led by a concerned group of transportation directors that persuaded officials in one county to enact a school bus safety law by using data and video from school district pilot programs. Panelists include:

Rodney Harrison, Suffolk County Police Commissioner

Erroll Toulon, Suffolk County Sheriff

Liz Gilleo, Transportation Director, Hendrick Hudson School District

Ezra Okron, Executive Vice President, BusPatrol America



Community Education Panel

Beyond data, the second panel will focus on solutions that take a holistic approach to school bus safety through education and awareness initiatives. This panel will feature education experts and stakeholders that have been at the forefront of school bus safety and developing strategies to enhance traffic safety and community outreach. Panelists include:

Rich Gallagher, Former Transportation Director, Bay Shore School District

Alex Lane, Executive Vice President, BusPatrol America

Lori-Ann Savino, New York Association of Pupil Transportation

Patrick Harrigan, Superintendent, Half Hollow Hills School District

Businesses or associations that are interested in serving as a sponsor for the event can visit here.

State Senator Timothy M. Kennedy, Chairman of the Committee on Transportation, will serve as the Summit keynote speaker. Senator Kennedy previously sponsored legislation to authorize municipalities and school districts to install safety cameras on school buses to catch drivers who unlawfully pass a stopped school bus and jeopardize student safety.

