Identity Defined Security Alliance Announces Winners of Identity Management Awards

Qantas, Coveo, Intuit and Vanessa Gale of Origin Energy Win Identity Management Awards as part of event to educate on the importance of managing and securing digital identities

DENVER, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA), a nonprofit that provides vendor-neutral education and resources to help organizations reduce the risk of a breach by combining identity and security strategies, today announced the winners of the 2023 Identity Management Awards. The awards are part of the third annual Identity Management Day, hosted by the IDSA in partnership with the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA). Winners were selected by a panel of judges from the IDSA and NCA for their commitment to identity management and security as an enabler to business operations while reducing risks.

"The Identity Management Awards recognize organizations and leaders who are making identity security an important component of their daily mission. Additionally, the awards acknowledge leaders and organizations who not only embody the importance of identity management and security but also evangelize it as a priority and share best practices," stated Jeff Reich, executive director of the IDSA. "On behalf of the IDSA and NCA, I congratulate this year's winners. We know that other companies can look to them for best practices on Identity Management Day and beyond."

Identity Management Award Winners

Identity Management Project of the Year – Enterprise: Qantas Airways Limited

Identity Management Project of the Year – SMB: Coveo

Best Identity-Based Zero Trust Initiative: Intuit, Simplify and Secure Workforce Access Project

Identity Management Leader of the Year: Vanessa Gale , Head of Identity and Access Management, Origin Energy

Identity Management Day Virtual Conference 2023

In its third year, the 2023 Virtual Conference brings together identity and security leaders and practitioners from all over the world to learn and engage. Hear from industry experts who will provide identity and security perspectives and best practices throughout the day. The conference will be open from 8 am - 4 pm EST, providing over 1,200 attendees the opportunity to engage one on one, visit with exhibitors in the virtual Expo and Lounge and earn points for a chance to win gift cards, autographed books and a Sportcar Track Xperience. Agenda highlights include:

Identity Management Day 2023 Welcome and Awards Announcement

10:00 – 10:15 am EST

Presenters:

Lisa Plaggemier, Executive Director at National Cybersecurity Alliance

Jeff Reich , Executive Director at Identity Defined Security Alliance

Keynote: Identifying What's Wrong with Identity

10:15 – 10:45 am EST

Participants:

David Coallier , CEO and co-founder at Clearword

David Coallier, CEO and co-founder at Clearword
Josephina Fernandez, Sr. Director, Enterprise Security at Cisco

Jeff Reich, Executive Director at Identity Defined Security Alliance

John Yeoh, Global Vice President of Research at Cloud Security Alliance

Unlocking the Potential of Identity Management

10:45 – 11:15 am EST

Participants:

Jeremy Grant , Managing Director, Technology Business Strategy at Venable, LLP

Jeremy Grant, Managing Director, Technology Business Strategy at Venable, LLP
Lisa Plaggemier, Executive Director at National Cybersecurity Alliance

David Treece , Vice President, Solutions Architecture at Yubico

Establishing Digital Identity Security Best Practices with IDPro

11:15 – 11:45 am EST

Participants:

Bertrand Carlier , Senior Manager at Wavestone

, Senior Manager at Wavestone Lorrayne Auld , Principal Cybersecurity Engineer at Mitre Corporation

, Principal Cybersecurity Engineer at Mitre Corporation Vittorio Bertocci , Principal Architect at Okta

, Principal Architect at Okta Lori Robinson , VP Identity and Access Management at Salesforce

, VP Identity and Access Management at Salesforce Heather Vescent, President and Executive Director at IDPro

Global Insights on Identity Security Maturity

12:45 – 1:30 pm EST

Clarence Hinton, Chief Strategy Officer, Head of Corporate Development at CyberArk

Stronger Authentication, Stronger Identities: The State of the Industry's Path to Passwordless

1:30 – 2:00 pm EST

Andrew Shikiar, Executive Director and CMO at FIDO Alliance

Open ID Shared Signals, CAEP and RISC: Real World Use Cases

2:00 – 2:30 pm EST

Participants:

Atul Tulshibagwale, CTO, SGNL and a Co-Chair OpenID Foundation's Shared Signals Working Group at SGNL

Joshua Terry , Group Product Manager at Duo

Identity As a Key Enabler of Zero Trust

2:00 – 2:30 pm EST

Grant Dasher, Senior Advisor, Office of the Technical Director for Cybersecurity at Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

Register

Panel sessions are eligible for CPE credits and recordings of the sessions will be available until May 12th. To register for the Identity Management Day Virtual Conference 2023, visit https://www.accelevents.com/e/imd2023virtualconference .

About Identity Management Day

Identity Management Day, which is held the second Tuesday of April each year, was established by the Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA) in partnership with the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA) . This initiative aims to raise awareness about the dangers of casually or improperly managing digital identities and presents actionable best practices to inspire individuals and organizations to act. Identity Management Day 2023 is co-chaired by IDSA members Saviynt and Semperis. To join the conversation on social media, use #BeCyberSmart and #BeIdentitySmart.

About the Identity Defined Security Alliance

The IDSA is a group of identity and security vendors, solution providers, and practitioners that acts as an independent source of thought leadership, expertise, and practical guidance on identity-centric approaches to security for technology professionals. The IDSA is a nonprofit that facilitates community collaboration to help organizations reduce risk by providing education, best practices, and resources. For more information please visit www.idsalliance.org and to learn more about memberships, please visit https://www.idsalliance.org/about-us/membership/ .

