Identity Defined Security Alliance Announces Winners of Identity Management Awards

There were 1,126 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,731 in the last 365 days.
Qantas, Coveo, Intuit and Vanessa Gale of Origin Energy Win Identity Management Awards as part of event to educate on the importance of managing and securing digital identities
DENVER, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA), a nonprofit that provides vendor-neutral education and resources to help organizations reduce the risk of a breach by combining identity and security strategies, today announced the winners of the 2023 Identity Management Awards. The awards are part of the third annual Identity Management Day, hosted by the IDSA in partnership with the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA). Winners were selected by a panel of judges from the IDSA and NCA for their commitment to identity management and security as an enabler to business operations while reducing risks.
"The Identity Management Awards recognize organizations and leaders who are making identity security an important component of their daily mission. Additionally, the awards acknowledge leaders and organizations who not only embody the importance of identity management and security but also evangelize it as a priority and share best practices," stated Jeff Reich, executive director of the IDSA. "On behalf of the IDSA and NCA, I congratulate this year's winners. We know that other companies can look to them for best practices on Identity Management Day and beyond."
Identity Management Award Winners
Identity Management Day Virtual Conference 2023
In its third year, the 2023 Virtual Conference brings together identity and security leaders and practitioners from all over the world to learn and engage. Hear from industry experts who will provide identity and security perspectives and best practices throughout the day. The conference will be open from 8 am - 4 pm EST, providing over 1,200 attendees the opportunity to engage one on one, visit with exhibitors in the virtual Expo and Lounge and earn points for a chance to win gift cards, autographed books and a Sportcar Track Xperience. Agenda highlights include:
Identity Management Day 2023 Welcome and Awards Announcement
10:00 – 10:15 am EST
Presenters:
Keynote: Identifying What's Wrong with Identity
10:15 – 10:45 am EST
Participants:
Unlocking the Potential of Identity Management
10:45 – 11:15 am EST
Participants:
Establishing Digital Identity Security Best Practices with IDPro
11:15 – 11:45 am EST
Participants:
Global Insights on Identity Security Maturity
12:45 – 1:30 pm EST
Clarence Hinton, Chief Strategy Officer, Head of Corporate Development at CyberArk
Stronger Authentication, Stronger Identities: The State of the Industry's Path to Passwordless
1:30 – 2:00 pm EST
Andrew Shikiar, Executive Director and CMO at FIDO Alliance
Open ID Shared Signals, CAEP and RISC: Real World Use Cases
2:00 – 2:30 pm EST
Participants:
Identity As a Key Enabler of Zero Trust
2:00 – 2:30 pm EST
Grant Dasher, Senior Advisor, Office of the Technical Director for Cybersecurity at Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)
Register
Panel sessions are eligible for CPE credits and recordings of the sessions will be available until May 12th. To register for the Identity Management Day Virtual Conference 2023, visit https://www.accelevents.com/e/imd2023virtualconference.
About Identity Management Day
Identity Management Day, which is held the second Tuesday of April each year, was established by the Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA) in partnership with the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA). This initiative aims to raise awareness about the dangers of casually or improperly managing digital identities and presents actionable best practices to inspire individuals and organizations to act. Identity Management Day 2023 is co-chaired by IDSA members Saviynt and Semperis. To join the conversation on social media, use #BeCyberSmart and #BeIdentitySmart.
About the Identity Defined Security Alliance
The IDSA is a group of identity and security vendors, solution providers, and practitioners that acts as an independent source of thought leadership, expertise, and practical guidance on identity-centric approaches to security for technology professionals. The IDSA is a nonprofit that facilitates community collaboration to help organizations reduce risk by providing education, best practices, and resources. For more information please visit www.idsalliance.org and to learn more about memberships, please visit https://www.idsalliance.org/about-us/membership/.
Contact:
Angelique Faul
5136330897
357031@email4pr.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/identity-defined-security-alliance-announces-winners-of-identity-management-awards-301794403.html
SOURCE Identity Defined Security Alliance