Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Announces New and Refined Method of Use Patent for LUPKYNIS® in the Treatment of Lupus Nephritis Issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office

New method of use patent (U.S. Patent No. 11,622,991) issued for LUPKYNIS

Reflects the unique and proprietary dosing regimen indicated for LUPKINIS in Lupus Nephritis

Announcement is a follow-up to previously announced allowance from the USPTO on application (No. 17,713/140); now issued U.S. patent (No. 11,622,991)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. AUPH (Aurinia or the Company) today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a new and refined method of use patent titled IMPROVED PROTOCOL FOR TREATMENT OF LUPUS NEPHRITIS. Aurinia's newly issued U.S. Patent (No. 11,622,991) reflects the unique and proprietary dosing regimen of its currently marketed product, LUPKYNIS. Specifically, this patent further refines the method of using LUPKYNIS in combination with mycophenolate mofetil (MMF) and corticosteroids using eGFR as a method of pharmacodynamically dosing the product in patients with lupus nephritis. The newly issued patent provides coverage that supplements Aurinia's existing U.S. Patent No. 10,286,036, which is listed in the Orange Book and claims an FDA-approved method of using LUPKYNIS. The claims in this additional patent add further specificity on dosing consistent with the FDA approved product label. This patent has the potential to provide an additional layer of patent protection for LUPKYNIS up to 2037. The Company intends to list this newly issued patent in the Orange Book.

About Lupus Nephritis

Lupus Nephritis is a serious manifestation of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), a chronic and complex autoimmune disease. About 200,000-300,000 people live with SLE in the U.S. and about one-third of these people are diagnosed with lupus nephritis at the time of their SLE diagnosis. About 50 percent of all people with SLE may develop lupus nephritis. If poorly controlled, lupus nephritis can lead to permanent and irreversible tissue damage within the kidney. Black and Asian people with SLE are four times more likely to develop lupus nephritis and Hispanic people are approximately twice as likely to develop the disease compared to White people with SLE. Black and Hispanic people with SLE also tend to develop lupus nephritis earlier and have poorer outcomes, compared to White people with SLE.

About Aurinia

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations with a high unmet medical need that are impacted by autoimmune, kidney and rare diseases. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS® (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy dedicated to the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. The Company's head office is in Edmonton, Alberta, its U.S. commercial office is in Rockville, Maryland. The Company focuses its development efforts globally.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities law and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable United States securities law. These forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to: Aurinia having patent protection to 2037; and Aurinia's estimates as to the number of patients with SLE in the U.S. and the proportion of those persons who have developed LN at time of SLE diagnosis. It is possible that such results or conclusions may change. Words such as "anticipate", "will", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "target", "plan", "goals", "objectives", "may" and other similar words and expressions, identify forward-looking statements. We have made numerous assumptions about the forward-looking statements and information contained herein, including among other things, assumptions about: the accuracy of reported data from third party studies and reports; and that Aurinia's intellectual property rights are valid and do not infringe the intellectual property rights of third parties. Even though the management of Aurinia believes that the assumptions made, and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Aurinia to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, the following: the market for the LN business may not be as estimated; the results from Aurinia's clinical studies and from third party studies and reports may not be accurate; and Aurinia's assets or business activities may be subject to disputes that may result in litigation or other legal claims. Although Aurinia has attempted to identify factors that would cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and information, there may be other factors that cause actual results, performances, achievements, or events to not be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Also, many of the factors are beyond Aurinia's control. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is qualified by this cautionary statement. Additional information related to Aurinia, including a detailed list of the risks and uncertainties affecting Aurinia and its business, can be found in Aurinia's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other public available filings available by accessing the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) website at www.sedar.com or the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (EDGAR) website at www.sec.gov/edgar, and on Aurinia's website at www.auriniapharma.com.

