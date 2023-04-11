HNTB further expands presence in Green Bay with new office space

Expansion will allow the firm to increase local staff and build upon its successful track record in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HNTB Corporation, a leading infrastructure solutions firm, is expanding into Green Bay to support the increasing amount of transportation- and infrastructure-related work in the area and clients throughout Northeast Wisconsin. The firm has leased a 2,456 square foot office located in the Ashwaubenon Boardwalk building.

"We are thrilled to grow our presence in the Green Bay market as part of our commitment to serving the transportation and infrastructure needs of the region," said Ashley Booth, HNTB Wisconsin office leader and vice president. "Expanding into Northeast Wisconsin is a natural extension of our firm's business growth and will not only allow us to better serve our clients, but also to support economic growth in the area by creating new job opportunities. Additionally, we look forward to recruiting top talent from the local community and enhancing HNTB's culture as a best place to work."

HNTB was the lead designer for major projects in the Fox Cities such as the WIS 441/USH 10 and I-41/WIS 29 Interchanges. Currently, the firm is involved with some of the most high-profile infrastructure projects in the region including the I-41 freeway expansion between Appleton and De Pere and the Mason Street Bridge project which was originally designed by HNTB and constructed in 1971.

Todd Sanders, HNTB project manager and Green Bay location leader, added "We have five open positions currently available, and anticipate adding more team members in the coming years to meet the increasing demand for our diverse range of infrastructure-related services, including planning, engineering, program management and construction management."

The new office location at 480 Pilgrim Way, Suite 1360 in Ashwaubenon provides prime accessibility in the Fox Valley region for HNTB employees, clients and industry partners. HNTB's primary client in the region is the Wisconsin Department of Transportation but the firm looks forward to expanding relationships with other clients.

HNTB currently has offices located in Milwaukee and Madison, with over 180 employees focused on transportation infrastructure. Some of HNTB's signature projects include Fiserv Forum, I-43 North-South Freeway, the Zoo Interchange, Mitchell and Marquette interchanges in Southeast Wisconsin and the recently opened Beltline Flex Lanes in Madison.

The firm delivers engineering and architectural services for bridges, roadways, highways, tolling, transit, rail, planning, program/construction management and more to clients throughout Wisconsin and the U.S.

