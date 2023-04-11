Ash Environmental DAO Launches the Ash Token to Address Global Environmental, Project Financing and Other Economic Challenges

The Ash Environmental DAO presents an amazing blockchain crypto ecosystem that has harnessed the global reach of crypto to address real-world challenges such as providing grant funding for innovations that clean the environment and create jobs across the world.

POTOMAC FALLS, Va., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Ash Environmental DAO is proud to announce the launch of the Ash Token (www.ashtoken.io), a groundbreaking solution to address global challenges such as access to financing for environmentally friendly innovations, environmental degradation, job losses, diminishing economic development, and poverty eradication efforts. The Ash Token is a digital asset within the Ash Environmental DAO ecosystem, registered in the United States, that aims to tackle these pressing issues.

Born out of the need to find alternative solutions for funding high-impact, sustainable, and profitable environmentally-friendly business initiatives, the Ash Token is a governance cryptocurrency asset and a model of a circular economy. Its creators conceived the idea as they struggled to commercialize unique innovations that deal with coal ash recycling and greenhouse gas emissions capture. They faced numerous hurdles in raising capital and encountering stakeholders who dismissed their passion for environmental improvement and economic development.

Through the Ash Token, the Ash Environmental DAO seeks the financial and active support of the global community so that its goal to fund environmentally-friendly innovations while creating jobs and delivering other invaluable benefits to the global community, might become a reality. For those interested and able to participate and support the Ash Token mission, one might do so at: www.patreon.com/ashtoken. Any commitment level will be greatly appreciated and will surely make a lasting impact on the environment. Your participation enlists you in the global cause to fund high-impact innovations, fight pollution, create jobs, and foster economic development worldwide. You would also be entitled to varying perks depending on your level of support. Additional information on the Ash Token cause can be found at www.ashtoken.io.

The Ash Token is a BEP 20 digital asset on the Binance Smart Chain Network (BSC) and since September 2021, the token has experienced an impressive 700%+ performance.

The Ash Token team is driven by the belief that the environmental challenges faced by today's generation must inspire a collective desire to make a lasting difference. They invite the global community to join them in their journey by offering your encouragement, support, and active participation.

Visit www.ashtoken.io now to join the Ash Token team as they strive to restore the health of the global environment while creating meaningful jobs, delivering high-quality and economically priced products/services, and developing economies or reach out to us via e-mail at: info@ashtoken.io.

This is the Ash Token and their Global Call-to-Action – making the world better for today's generation and those of the future, all made possible by the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

Pull Quote

The time has come for a utility focused blockchain Crypto project and ecosystem that addresses real-world challenges such as ridding the global environment of pollution, funding sustainable and innovative business initiatives that create jobs and foster economic development...The Ash Token!

Media Contact

Ato Andoh, The Ash Environmental DAO/Ash Token, 1 5717628000, staff@ashtoken.io, www.ashtoken.io

Scott Borland, The Ash Environmental DAO/Ash Token, 1 7032005099, staff@ashtoken.io, www.ashtoken.io

SOURCE The Ash Environmental DAO/Ash Token