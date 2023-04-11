Radiopluggers.com Presents: Hey Boy! from Austrian pop sensation Kayla Krystin

AUSTRIA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Kayla Krystin: "Hey Boy! The first single is ready to go. Up-tempo, straightforward, unadorned female dance-pop: Kayla Krystin doesn't do things by halves. Her stage is the whole wide world. On all continents, it's dynamic, driving pop that gets people going. Songs and voices that stick in your head. Stories that make you listen. Without pop, there's no radio, and soon there will be no radio without Kayla Krystin, a self-confident young artist!
Wherever cool pop is in demand, where a strong voice can make an impact, that's exactly where she'll find her way. Step by step. There are social networks on the one hand, but also the human, non-digital personality of Kayla Krystin, stands for itself. Skill, charm, self-confidence, and fantastic looks are all combined in Kayla Krystin, and so the title of her first single was born. However, instead of 'Hey Boy!', 'Oh what a Girl!' would also be appropriate as a title, but Simply Red already did that..."
Contact Kayla Krystin via office@west-side-productions.at and please mention Radio Pluggers!
