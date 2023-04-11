HeroGrown® Foundation Partners with Green Flower and Careers in Cannabis to Launch Transiton2Cannabis

HeroGrown® Foundation has partnered with leading national cannabis training company, Green Flower and industry job board CareersinCannabis.com, to launch Transition2Cannabis.
Providing Education and Career Placement to Veterans and First Responders
Transition2Cannabis provides actionable education, support, and ultimately career placement to the veterans and first responders who have given so much of themselves to their country."”
— Nick Martin, Director of HeroGrown® Foundation
RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HeroGrown® Foundation, the preeminent organization fighting for veterans’ rights to choose cannabis as a safe alternative, has partnered with leading national cannabis training company, Green Flower and industry job board CareersinCannabis.com, to launch Transition2Cannabis—a program focused on helping veterans achieve success in the cannabis industry as they transition into civilian life.
“More than 20 million military veterans, and tens of millions of active and retired first responders, face unique challenges as they transition from military service to civilian life,” said Nick Martin, Director of HeroGrown® Foundation. “Many veterans have developed valuable leadership skills and experience during their military service but may not have the tools at their disposal to translate them into a post-military career.”
“Transition2Cannabis provides actionable education, support, and ultimately career placement to the veterans and first responders who have given so much of themselves to their country and the communities they live in,” said Martin.
Green Flower provides Transition2Cannabis with free and heavily discounted training programs for HeroGrown members, allowing them the opportunity to earn a formal cannabis skills and education micro-credential—becoming a member of GF Institute in the process. GF Institute was formed in 2021 by Green Flower and over 40 leading cannabis employers with the aim of standardizing cannabis credentials across the industry.
“We are honored to work with our friends at HeroGrown and CareersinCannabis.com in the creation of the Transition2Cannabis pipeline, providing cannabis education to the veterans and first responders that we all owe such a huge debt of gratitude to,” said Max Simon, CEO of Green Flower. ”Together, we will do everything we can to help these proven leaders and heroes to be successful in the emerging cannabis industry.”
Upon successful completion of these training programs, individuals receive a GF Institute digital badge that helps to increase their prospects of landing a job by visually displaying to prospective employers their skills and credentials they have earned.
“The engin platform that powers Careers in Cannabis uses artificial intelligence to match employers with the best candidates for the job,recognizing a candidate’s digital badge and increases their FitScore®—thereby prioritizing them to employers in the matching process,” said Sloane Barbour, CEO of engin. “The individual is more likely to be hired and the employer gains a knowledgeable and educated recruit. It’s a win-win for all involved—none moreso than the veterans and first responders beginning their cannabis career journey via Transition2Cannabis.”
“CareersinCannabis.com, powered by engin, revolutionizes the cannabis job search experience by empowering job seekers to create comprehensive profiles, earn valuable digital badges, apply to jobs, and create a professional resume to showcase their experience.” said Sloane Barbour, CEO of engin. “For employers, engin's all-on-one recruitment platform streamlines the hiring process, offering access to a diverse pool of qualified job seekers and highlighting applicants with validated digital badges. It’s a win-win for all involved—including the veterans and first responders beginning their career journey via Transition2Cannabis.”
For Nick Martin and the HeroGrown, Inc. team, Transition2Cannabis represents an important milestone.
“This is the next step in the evolution and growth of the support HeroGrown, Inc., is providing to our members,” said Nick Martin HeroGrown, Inc. “For more than a decade, we have worked to help our heroes, debunk stereotypes about cannabis, and change laws.”
“Now, through this partnership with Green Flower and CareersinCannabis.com, veterans and first responders can have more than just access to potentially life-saving treatment—they can now take the incredible experience, skills, passion, and integrity they developed through their military service and put that toward a career in the cannabis industry itself,” Martin said. “That is what Transition2Cannabis is all about.”
###
About HeroGrown® Foundation
For more than a decade, HeroGrown® Foundation has been at the forefront of the battle to save America's Heroes from suicide and drug overdose. All veterans and first responders have earned the right to choose the medicine that works best for them, without risking their job, medical benefits, or freedom. HeroGrown provides free cannabis and CBD to thousands of these heroes in need. We are also committed to fighting discrimination against cannabis users by employers, health insurers, and the government. Our mission is critical, and our impact is significant. We are making a difference in the lives of those who have served our country and communities, and we will continue to fight for their right to choose plants over pills.
About Green Flower
Founded in 2014, Green Flower is the industry leader in cannabis education, empowering thousands of consumers, regulators, and professionals with the knowledge they need to succeed in the emerging cannabis industry today. Green Flower's content and technology platform powers the cannabis programs of top universities and colleges across the country, provides customized learning and compliance solutions for cannabis businesses of all sizes, and equips individuals with the skills and credentials necessary to make an impact in the modern cannabis industry.
About CIC
CareersinCannabis.com, powered by engin, is an industry leading jobs platform - connecting candidates with top companies while providing valuable resources, including career insights, digital badges, and resume tools. For employers, the engin platform intelligently distributes job listings to a network of partners, streamlines the recruitment process, and results in faster hiring, longer retention, and meaningful cost savings.
Adam Summers
Green Flower
+1 708-223-2336
adam.summers@green-flower.com
You just read:
HeroGrown® Foundation Partners with Green Flower and Careers in Cannabis to Launch Transiton2Cannabis
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Adam Summers
Green Flower
+1 708-223-2336
adam.summers@green-flower.com