KALYAGEN Announces Attendance at CDID Annual Symposium on Sexual Health

"This will be our first time in attendance at the CDID,” said Christian Drapeau, Founder/CEO of Kalyagen. “We are proud of our collaboration with Dr. Victor Casrud, and are very much looking forward to meeting the practitioners and members of the American Chiropractic Association. We all have the shared aim of a more natural approach to health and disease prevention and are mutually interested in understanding sexual health in a more holistic manner.”
Christian is the formulator and creator of STEMREGEN®, a unique and patent-pending blend of proprietary plant-based extracts documented to increase the number of circulating stem cells by stimulating Endogenous Stem Cell Mobilization (ESCM). Ingredients in STEMREGEN® have been investigated in more than eight studies for their effect on stem cell function, of which five were randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled human clinical trials. STEMREGEN® has wide application in antiaging and overall health maintenance.
He goes on to share that "the link between a lower number of circulating stem cells and the development of age-related diseases has been well studied with numerous degenerative conditions. At the forefront of sexual health is erectile dysfunction, which is deeply related to vascular health. From a therapeutic standpoint, increasing the number of circulating stem cells has been documented to enhance tissue repair or improve the course of disease formation in many degenerative conditions and overall health and well-being and I have seen its positive effect on sexual and reproductive health on a myriad of occasions.”
