Poll: Canada’s Business Leaders Unimpressed with the 2023 Federal Budget

Real answers from real people

At a high level, it is clear Canadian businesses are unhappy about the 2023 federal budget. Our next release will dig into the key measures introduced and business leaders’ assessment.”
— Charlie Graves
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 11, 2023

The Business Monitor releases results on the 2023 federal budget. Canadian executives were asked about the budget and few had good things to say.

A large plurality of business leaders rate Canada's 2023 federal budget negatively (43%).

These negative ratings reach majority territory in Alberta (57%) and among a number of industry sectors, including:

• Primary: 68%
• Real estate: 58%
• Finance: 56%
• Manufacturing: 56%

Quebec has the lowest level of negative ratings at just 29% but is on average with just 1 in 6 rating the budget favourably.

The main issue for Canadian business is the level of spending

• Two-thirds of managers and executives say the federal government should cut spending rather than increase it. Only a small minority think they hit the right balance.

Methodology

This edition of The Business Monitor was conducted from March 31 to April 2 using the Modus Business Panel – Canada’s only purpose-built, 100% probability-based B2B research panel. Because the Panel is built using random probability telephone sampling, it is valid to cite the margin of error for this survey. The survey is based on a representative sample of 600 Canadian managers and executives and has a margin of error of +/- 4.0% at a 95% confidence interval. The survey data is weighted by size and region according to the latest Statistics Canada data to help ensure representativeness for Canadian enterprises.

About Modus Research

Established in 2012, Modus Research is a full-service research agency that provides clients with actionable feedback based on scientifically representative samples. We are Canada’s B2B research experts.

For more information on this release or The Business Monitor please contact:

Charlie Graves
President, Modus Research
cgraves at modusresearch dot com
@ModusResearch

Charles Graves
Modus Research Inc.
+1 416-900-5571
email us here

