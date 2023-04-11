Eye Tracking Technology Market Size, Share, Industry Report, Growth, Analysis, Price, Trends and Forecast 2023-2028
Global Eye Tracking Technology Market To Be Driven By Increasing Demand From Various End-User Industry In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Eye Tracking Technology Market Share, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives in-depth analysis of the Global Eye Tracking Technology market, assessing the market based on its segments like Component, Type, Location Type, Application, End-Use and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028): –
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 26 %
Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 1.4 Billion
The increasing use of eye-tracking technology in the military and aerospace industries is the key factor driving the growth of the industry. Moreover, rising investment in smart and wearable technology is leading to the growth of the sector. As the Eye Tracking device is used for the security and military industries, governments around the world have increased their investment in the sector, which in the coming years will fuel the growth of the market. In various applications, such as lie-detection systems, video games, cognitive systems, the adaptation of the eye tracking technology is growing, creating potential for market development.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
The system used to analyze and measure the location and moment of the eye around the head is the Eye Tracker. It is a calculation of the general movement of the eye. Using either a remote or an eye tracker that is attached to the head and linked to the device, eye-tracking data can be obtained. It includes tracking behaviors such as blinking, looking, ignoring, and the pupil’s visible response to various stimuli. Its use is commonly used in intelligent and security systems.
Explore the full report :https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/eye-tracking-technology-market
On the basis of Component, the industry is divided into:
Hardware
Software
Others
On the basis of Type, the industry is divided into:
Eye Attached Tracking
Optical Tracking
Electrooculography
On the basis of Application, the industry is divided into:
Assistive Communication
Consumer Behavior Research
Usability Testing
Academic Research
Others
On the basis of Location Type, the industry is divided into:
Remote
Mobile
On the basis of End-use, the industry is divided into:
Healthcare
Retail
Automotive
Military and Aerospace
IT and Telecommunication
Entertainment
Others
On the basis of Region, the industry is divided into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Market Trends
For market analysis operations, eye-tracking technology has been adopted widely. There is a growing demand for the use of eye-tracking technology to increase sales revenue from retail, especially from the FMCG market. To gain insights into customer behaviour at a retail store, eye-tracking systems and associated algorithms are used. Such devices and algorithms help decide how much time a consumer spends browsing a product, what is the best product layout to prompt a purchase at a shop, and what packaging offers the best customer value product details. Eye tracking market analysis is also applied to online marketing operations and the assessment of print, signage, and digital media advertising. Because of North America’s comparative economic dominance, the greatest market share would be dominated by North America. In addition, the increased use of advanced technology in the healthcare sector is improving the region’s Eye Tracking Industry.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Tobii AB, ERGONEERS GmbH, EyeTech Digital Systems, Inc., Mirametrix inc., iMotions A/S, Smart Eye AB and others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
