Acne Treatment Market Business Opportunities, Survey, Growth Analysis And Industry Outlook

Market Size – USD 9.10 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.6%, Market Trends – Growing consumption of unhealthy food is increasing acne problems

Increase in launch of novel acne products & rising demand for personal wellness & smooth spotless skin due to high psychological burden associated with acne are driving acne treatment market revenue ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global acne treatment market size was USD 9.10 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in launch of novel acne products and rising demand for personal wellness and smooth spotless skin due to high psychological burden associated with acne are some key factors driving acne treatment market revenue growth. In addition, growing consumption of unhealthy food is increasing acne problems, which is further increasing the demand for acne treatment. Rising demand for personal wellness and smooth spotless skin due to high psychological burden associated with acne has led to an increasing number of launches of novel acne products. For instance, on 28 October 2019, the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approved Amzeeq, which is a topical form of antibiotic minocycline.

This study provides a comprehensive look at the acne treatment market from both a qualitative and quantitative perspective as well as crucial statistical information about the market. As of 2017, the research study provides historical data and offers forecasts up to 2027. Furthermore, the report describes emerging and established players of the market, providing an overview of their business, their product portfolio, their strategic alliances, and their plans for expansion. In view of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the growth of the acne treatment industry is expected to be significantly affected, especially due to movement restrictions and lockdowns affecting supply and demand. There has been a significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on several sectors of the global market.

Competitive Terrain:

The global Acne Treatment industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

The Leading Market Contenders Listed In The Report Are:

Botanix Pharmaceuticals, Galderma S.A., Ortho Dermatologics (Bausch Health Companies Inc.), GSK plc, Bayer AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Pfizer Inc., AbbVie Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Almirall, S.A

Some Key Highlights from the Report

On 24 February 2020, Almirall, S.A, announced to send its product Seysara (sarecycline) to the Chinese regulatory body NMPA in 2023 for approval. It is an innovative tetracycline-derived oral antibiotic used for treatment of inflammatory lesions of moderate to severe acne vulgaris. Almirall S.A has commercialization rights for this product in the U.S., and under a License Agreement from Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., it will develop, register, and commercialize the product in China in exchange for royalties.

The antibiotics segment revenue is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period owing to its increasing popularity among people suffering from acne due to its effectiveness. In addition, increasing launch of new antibiotics are more effective due to an increase in antibiotic resistance among patients.

The topical segment accounted for a larger revenue share in 2021 owing to growing popularity of Over-the-Counter (OTC) drugs and rapid development of new topical therapy for treatment of acne. Additionally, an increasing number of new discoveries of topical therapy for acne patients will further contribute to revenue growth of the segment.

Segmentation

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Retinoids

Antibiotics

Isotretinoin

Others

Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Oral

Topical

Injectable

End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2030)

Hospitals

Skincare Clinics

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?

How is the acne treatment-market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the acne treatment market?

How will each acne treatment submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2030?

How will the market shares for each acne treatment submarket develop from 2022 to 2030?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2022 to 2030?

Will leading acne treatment markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2030 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2030?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

What are the acne treatment projects for these leading companies?

How will the industry evolve during the period between 2020 and 2030? What are the implications of acne treatment projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the acne treatment market?

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive scenario and its changing dynamics

Analytical data with detailed SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis

In-depth 8 year analysis of the Global Acne Treatment Market

Critical assessment of the key market segments

Comprehensive analysis of the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Detailed regional analysis and extensive company profiling

Extensive assessment of current and emerging trends of the market

