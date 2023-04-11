TGAL and SVK Kitchen Announce Strategic Partnership and Mutual Brand Exchange

TGAL, the leading ghost kitchen operator in Japan, and SVK Kitchen, a restaurant concept created by JBH Advisory Group announced a new strategic partnership.
The shared initiative grants both companies’ further opportunities for international development
TGAL, the leading ghost kitchen operator in Japan, and SVK Kitchen, a restaurant concept created by JBH Advisory Group, today announced a new strategic partnership and mutual brand exchange. Under the agreement, SVK will license TGAL's popular J's Kitchen brand into their locations in the US, while TGAL will license SVK’s successful City Mac concept into their locations in Japan.
The partnership will enable both companies to expand their global reach and offer their customers a wider range of culinary experiences. By sharing their respective brand concepts, TGAL and SVK aim to leverage each other's expertise and resources to create new revenue streams and drive growth.
"We're thrilled to partner with SVK Kitchen and bring our J's Kitchen New York brand to a new market," said TGAL’s Founder & CEO Yasuhiro Kono. "We believe that our innovative and high-quality food offerings will resonate with American consumers, and we look forward to working with SVK to ensure its success." https://jskitchen.nyc
"We're equally excited to introduce the City Mac concept to Japanese consumers," said SVK’s CEO and JBH Founding Partner, Brian Berger. "We're confident that our gourmet mac and cheese dishes will appeal to the discerning Japanese market, and we're grateful for the opportunity to partner with TGAL to make it happen."
The partnership represents a significant milestone for both TGAL and SVK, as they continue to explore new ways to innovate and stay ahead of the curve in the ever-changing food service landscape.
About SVK Food Hall
Created by JBH Advisory Group, SVK Food Hall is a revolutionary restaurant operation that provides guests the opportunity to enjoy crave-worthy dishes from over a dozen proprietary fast-casual brands, such as BONMi Vietnamese Sandwiches & Bowls, Pulled & Chopped BBQ, Vindy Indian, Veg 23 and Rotisserie Joe’s. SVK brands are operated within a variety of service models, from a traditional stand-alone restaurant to a food hall or ghost kitchen. SVK boasts a cutting-edge operating model that combines the utilization of advanced cooking techniques with technology that ensures food quality, safety, & consistency in a hyper-efficient, zero-waste, ventless environment.
About TGAL TGAL Inc. (Headquarters: Chiyoda- Ku, Tokyo) was founded in 2013 by Yasuhiro Kono to solve the issue of inefficient food delivery in Japan by turning restaurants into multi-concept kitchens. TGAL's network has grown to over 1400 host kitchens and over 120 brands ranging from Michelin star cuisine to notable Japanese chains to purpose-created virtual brands, reproducing the authentic taste that has been handed down from famous stores and hidden local gems in various locations. TGAL also operates over 100 vertically-integrated multi-concept ghost kitchens that include order generation, food preparation, and delivery by TGAL couriers directly to customers. For more information, visit https://tgal.jp
Contact:
Andrew Yoneda
Yoneda@tgal.jp
Alexis Kukuka
Alexis.kukuka@jbhadvisorygroup.com
ANDREW YONEDA
TGAL INC.
yoneda@tgal.jp
