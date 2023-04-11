New Title Alert: Bear Manor Media Announces "Cinderellas of West 53rd Street: Stories From the Legendary Rehearsal Club"

The cover of Cinderellas of West 53rd Street; Stories From the Legendary Rehearsal Club

MURRAY HILL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- New York City's Rehearsal Club "Recognition Day," May 11th, Bear

Manor Media is releasing its new title featuring the collective theatrical memoirs -- the original voices of Stage Door -- Cinderellas of West 53rd Street: Stories from the Legendary Rehearsal Club. With cover design by RC Descendant, Laura Duffy Designs and a Foreword by RC Alum, Bythe Danner, the stories capture history that would have been lost with the closing of the 53rd Street brownstone in 1979.

The Rehearsal Club was founded in 1913 as a residence for young women pursuing work in the theatre. It served as the inspiration for the 1936 Broadway play Stage Door, and the subsequent film starring Katharine Hepburn and Ginger Rogers. The bricks-and-mortar Rehearsal Club closed in 1979 after the sale of the property. In 2006, its alumnae organized to protect the Rehearsal Club legacy and provide inspiration and mentoring for young performers.

In keeping with The Rehearsal Club mission to "preserve its legacy," a national network of former residents came together to tell their stories while living at The Rehearsal Club. Spannng four decades, 1940s - 1970s, The Rehearsal Club "Cinderellas" (coined by TV Guide in the 1950s) captures New York City and Broadway history while charting the journey leading to The Rehearsal Club's incorporation in 2019.

Carol Burnett, Blythe Danner and others are recognizable, well-known RC Alums. Each talented Cinderella memoir shares their adventurous, determined, generous spirits. Similarly to those anonymous, back-up dancers who tipped their top hats during "Singular Sensation" (the finale to A Chorus Line), by the time the last page turns, you will know these women. Maybe recognize yourself? What we all do for love.

# # #

Cinderella Book (boockvorproductions.com)

www.bearmanormedia.com

www.rehearsalclubnyc.com

CONTACTS:

Public Relations - pr@boockvorproductions.com

Bear Manor Media: ben@bearmanormedia.com