Infinity Turbine and Salgenx Unveils Simultaneous On-demand Graphene Production from the S3000 Flow Battery

Development of a revolutionary concept that allows for simultaneous on-demand graphene production from the S3000 Salgenx salt water flow battery.

Our innovative salt water flow battery system and simultaneous graphene production is our commitment to leveraging power storage combined with other spin-off technologies for enhanced revenue streams." — Greg Giese CEO Infinity Turbine

MADISON, WI, USA, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinity Turbine and Salgenx are pleased to announce the development of a revolutionary concept that allows for simultaneous on-demand graphene production from the S3000 Salgenx salt water flow battery. The unique features of the flow battery are leveraged to enhance and produce graphene, making it possible for the battery to store energy while also generating graphene.

The S3000 Salgenx Salt Water Flow Battery can produce around 50 grams per hour of graphene (while charging) using this process. The cost of production of the graphene is less than $2 USD per gram, which is significantly lower than the current retail price of $100 to $400 USD per gram. The Sodium (Na) used in the process is not consumed, making it available for the salt water flow battery discharge process.

This breakthrough technology provides energy storage businesses with an additional revenue stream that greatly exceeds energy arbitrage. The on-demand graphene production machine will initially target the fiberglass and carbon fiber fabrication industry, but can be applied to any graphene additive space.

In addition, the process is scalable, and for higher production rates, a plasma gun process is available. While the plasma gun process has more intensive machinery costs and requires post-processing, it may produce higher initial quality.

Infinity Turbine is continuously seeking ways to make the S3000 Salgenx salt water flow battery an industry first. The battery provides the first cogeneration (electrical and thermal) storage device, desalination, and now, on-demand graphene production. The development of this technology also allows for additional purification processes to be added to produce a higher quality of graphene.

The possibilities for the application of this technology are limitless, and Infinity Turbine is excited to be at the forefront of this groundbreaking development. The goal is to produce a good quality graphene in larger quantities, resulting in a significant revenue stream.

