Piling Machines Market was Value to Reach USD 1.30 Billion by 2021, Driven by Increasing Infrastructure Development

Global Market Study on Piling Machine: Asia Pacific Anticipated to Remain Dominant Regional Market Throughout the Forecast Period 2017 - 2024

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Piling Machines Market was value at US$ 1.30 Billion in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period (2021-2028). The growth of the market is driven by the increasing demand for infrastructure development and the rise in construction activities in emerging economies. Additionally, the growth of the oil & gas, wind energy, and solar energy industries is also boosting the demand for piling machines.

Piling machines are specialized construction equipment used for creating deep foundations in the ground. They are primarily used for constructing buildings, bridges, highways, and other infrastructure projects that require strong foundations. Piling machines are available in different types such as diesel hammer, hydraulic hammer, vibratory hammer, and others.

The global piling machines market has been growing steadily in recent years, driven by factors such as increasing construction activities, infrastructure development, and urbanization. The demand for piling machines is also being propelled by the rise in government investments in infrastructure projects, particularly in developing countries. Moreover, the increasing adoption of automated piling machines and the development of environmentally friendly piling technologies are expected to further propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Drivers:

The global piling machines market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for infrastructure development. The growth of urbanization and the need for improved transportation systems, such as highways, bridges, and tunnels, are driving the demand for piling machines.

Moreover, the rise in construction activities in emerging economies, such as China, India, and Brazil, is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. These countries are investing heavily in infrastructure development, which is expected to increase the demand for piling machines.

The increasing adoption of automated piling machines is also expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Automated piling machines offer several advantages, including improved efficiency and reduced labor costs.

Furthermore, the development of environmentally friendly piling technologies, such as the use of biodegradable materials and low-emission engines, is expected to further propel the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Restraints:

The high cost of piling machines is a major factor that is expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period. Piling machines require a significant investment, which can be a barrier for small and medium-sized construction companies.

Moreover, the availability of skilled labor for operating and maintaining piling machines is another factor that can hinder the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The global piling machines market is highly fragmented due to the presence of a large number of players. Some of the key players in the market are BSP International Foundations, Soilmec S.p.A., Casagrande Group, Bauer Group, International Construction Equipment, Liebherr, Junttan Oy, DELMAG GmbH & Co. KG, changsha Tianwei Engineering Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd., MAIT S.p.A.

Market Segmentation:

By type, the market is segmented into diesel hammer, hydraulic hammer, vibratory hammer, and others. The hydraulic hammer segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to its high efficiency and versatility.

By application, the market is segmented into buildings, bridges, ports, and others. The buildings segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for high-rise buildings and the growth of the construction industry.

Regional Analysis:

The global piling machines market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for infrastructure development and the rise in construction activities in the region.

Recent News:

• In September 2021, Bauer Maschinen GmbH announced the launch of its new flagship piling rig, the GB 50. The rig is designed for large-diameter drilling and can reach depths of up to 100 meters.

• In August 2021, Junttan Oy announced the release of a new remote-control system for its piling rigs. The system allows operators to control the rig from a safe distance, improving safety and productivity on the job site.

• In June 2021, Liebherr Group announced the expansion of its production facility in Ehingen, Germany, to increase its capacity for manufacturing piling and drilling rigs.

• In May 2021, Soilmec S.p.A. announced the acquisition of the assets of PSM International, a UK-based manufacturer of hydraulic hammers for piling and foundation work.

