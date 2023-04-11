Foresight Sports Europe announced as official PGA Partner for Launch Monitors and Golf Simulators

Foresight Sports Europe is the manufacturer of the award-winning GC range of launch monitor technology and golf simulators.
We are delighted to partner with The PGA to help bring our trusted data to more PGA Members.”
— Edward Doling
GUILDFORD, SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Foresight Sports Europe is proud to announce its new partnership with The Professional Golfers' Association (PGA) as the official partner for launch monitors and golf simulators. This new partnership is a testament to Foresight Sports Europe's commitment to supporting grassroots golf and elevates its existing status as a 'supporter of PGA Education' achieved in 2019.
The partnership will enable PGA members to benefit from one-on-one consultations with 'Technology Experts' who will help them to create a compelling business case to their golf facility and club members. Foresight Sports Europe's team of technology experts will also work alongside PGA Members to create the perfect space for teaching, fitting, and generating additional revenue.
Richard Barker, PGA Executive Director of Business Development, said, "Launch monitors are a vital tool in the coaching and fitting armoury of PGA Members, and it’s essential to be able to offer the very latest data and technologies to customers. This partnership - with a company that is at the forefront of this new technology - is a very exciting proposition that will offer immense value to PGA Members."
Edward Doling, Director of Foresight Sports Europe, added, "We are delighted to partner with The PGA to help bring our trusted data to more PGA Members. Our data is trusted by thousands of coaches, fitters, and golf professionals worldwide, and we are excited to have the opportunity to work with them to contribute to the future of PGA Members in Great Britain and Ireland."
To speak with a Foresight Sports Europe Technology Expert, visit their website.
About Foresight Sports Europe:
Foresight Sports Europe is the manufacturer of the award-winning GC range of launch monitor technology and golf simulators. Their products include the Tour-trusted GCQuad, GCHawk, and the newly-launched GC3 personal launch monitor. Foresight Sports Europe's technology is trusted by thousands of coaches, fitters, and golf professionals worldwide.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.